Browns’ Deshaun Watson Among ‘Most Likely’ QBs to Lose Starting Job

The Cleveland Browns have a deep quarterback room filled with talent. However, much of their success will depend on starter Deshaun Watson. The Browns acquired Watson in a trade from the Houston Texans for three first-round picks and more draft capital, but he hasn’t played as well as they expected.
In two seasons with the Browns, the 28-year-old has thrown for 14 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 12 games. The Browns made the playoffs last year because of Joe Flacco coming in and winning four straight games when Watson went down with an injury, which adds even more pressure on him to succeed. If he doesn’t play well, the Browns could look to make a change at some point.
Highlighting his below-average play, Ryan Fowler of Bleacher Report listed him as one of the quarterbacks in the NFL “most likely to lose their starting job.”
“Over the last two campaigns, the quarterback play in Cleveland has simply not been good enough. The team has seen six different quarterbacks earn time under center, and presumed 2024 starter Deshaun Watson has thrown 14 touchdowns compared to nine interceptions in his last two campaigns combined. Moving into 2024, a lack of success in the early portion of the year could heighten questions at the position.
“Since Cleveland sold the farm for Watson years ago, things have only continued to spiral downward at the position. Watson has looked lost at times in the pocket, leaving many to speculate whether or not head coach Kevin Stefanski should be so quick to hand Watson the keys to the offense this fall,” Fowler wrote on August 7. “Cleveland has a talented roster on both sides of the ball, but a lack of improvement under center could keep the Browns out of playoff contention. Offseason additions Jameis Winston and Tyler Huntley will loom large, as will 2023 Day 3 pick Dorian Thompson-Robinson.”
Realistic Expectations for Watson and Browns
The Cleveland Browns gave up their future for Watson, and his five-year, $230 million contract only adds to that.
For that trade to be deemed successful, the Browns would have to win a Super Bowl, as it’s one of the biggest trades in NFL history. However, after what he’s shown in his first two seasons in Cleveland, that might be an unrealistic ask.
Watson putting up numbers similar to those in his 2019 season with the Houston Texans would be a good starting point. He threw for 3,852 yards, 26 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions.
His best year came in 2020 when he threw for 4,823 yards, 33 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. That type of performance would make the Browns a legitimate Super Bowl contender due to their defense, but it remains to be seen if he can still perform at that level.
Due to a suspension and injuries, Watson has only played in six games in each of the last two years, so staying on the field will be step one in his improvement.
Watson Won’t Play in First Preseason Game
Despite Watson’s struggles, he won’t play in the first game of the Cleveland Browns preseason on August 10 against the Green Bay Packers. He’s coming back from an arm injury, so the decision not to play him in the first preseason game doesn’t come as a surprise.
According to Kelsey Russo, a Browns staff writer, head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters that he’s done a “nice job” throwing the football in practice. That’s a promising sign as he looks to return to the field for Week 1 and stay healthy during 2024-25.
“I talked to Coach (Matt) LaFleur, very similar to Coach LaFleur’s plan. Some guys will not play whether they’re injured or coming back from an injury or my decision,” Stefanski said.
