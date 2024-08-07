Browns’ Deshaun Watson Among ‘Most Likely’ QBs to Lose Starting Job

The Cleveland Browns have a deep quarterback room filled with talent. However, much of their success will depend on starter Deshaun Watson. The Browns acquired Watson in a trade from the Houston Texans for three first-round picks and more draft capital, but he hasn’t played as well as they expected.

In two seasons with the Browns, the 28-year-old has thrown for 14 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 12 games. The Browns made the playoffs last year because of Joe Flacco coming in and winning four straight games when Watson went down with an injury, which adds even more pressure on him to succeed. If he doesn’t play well, the Browns could look to make a change at some point.

Highlighting his below-average play, Ryan Fowler of Bleacher Report listed him as one of the quarterbacks in the NFL “most likely to lose their starting job.”

“Over the last two campaigns, the quarterback play in Cleveland has simply not been good enough. The team has seen six different quarterbacks earn time under center, and presumed 2024 starter Deshaun Watson has thrown 14 touchdowns compared to nine interceptions in his last two campaigns combined. Moving into 2024, a lack of success in the early portion of the year could heighten questions at the position.