Watson’s 300-Yard Game is Bad News for Browns QB Shedeur Sanders

Deshaun Watson’s first 300-yard game with the Cleveland Browns may have pushed Shedeur Sanders a step closer to the exit.

Watson delivered his best performance of the season in Sunday’s 27-24 victory over the Tennessee Titans, helping Cleveland improve to 5-2. With the veteran strengthening his hold on the starting job for the foreseeable future, a trade increasingly looks like Sanders’ clearest route to an opportunity.

Barring an injury, it is becoming difficult to see the Browns turning to Sanders this season. Watson has helped put Cleveland atop the AFC North, and that record should buy him considerable patience even if he has a few rough outings. A team trying to stay in the division race has little reason to reopen its quarterback competition after its most productive offensive game.

“That was his most complete game. Close to Pittsburgh in terms of where he’s going to the ball, being in control, and his composure. The way we operated was better. Not perfect, but better,” Monken said after beating the Titans. “Real credit to him. He has something in him to make plays when it counts. We’re just trying to flat line out play earlier in the game and being more consistent.”

Cleveland could retain Sanders as insurance. But Watson’s latest outing strengthens the case for exploring a deal before the November 10 trade deadline, especially with Dillon Gabriel nearing a return.

Deshaun Watson Delivers His Best Game for Browns

Watson completed 25 of 36 passes for 308 yards against Tennessee, throwing an interception and adding a 9-yard rushing touchdown. It was his first 300-yard passing performance since joining Cleveland.

The Browns finished with a season-high 491 yards, surpassing their previous best of 372 against Pittsburgh. Rookie receiver KC Concepcion caught eight passes for 129 yards, while Cleveland’s rushing attack added 183 yards.

Watson’s early interception helped Tennessee build a 14-0 lead, but Cleveland recovered to take a 17-14 advantage into halftime. His fourth-quarter touchdown run later put the Browns ahead 24-17.

The Titans tied it with 58 seconds remaining. Watson responded by connecting with Harold Fannin Jr. for a 36-yard gain, setting up Andre Szmyt’s 32-yard field goal as time expired.

It marked Watson’s fifth game-winning drive of the season. This time, his late heroics capped an afternoon that offered more evidence of what Monken’s offense can become with him under center.

Browns Face Dillon Gabriel Deadline This Week

The next quarterback decision arrives on Tuesday, when Dillon Gabriel’s 21-day practice window expires.

Gabriel has been on injured reserve with a back injury. The Browns opened his return window October 6, giving them three weeks to activate him. If that window closes without his activation, he cannot return to play this season.

Keeping Gabriel, Watson, Sanders and rookie Taylen Green would require carrying four quarterbacks on the 53-man roster. That would preserve Cleveland’s options through the trade deadline while costing the team a roster spot it could use for depth elsewhere.

Gabriel and Sanders both have NFL starting experience and could become trade options if general manager Andrew Berry receives a suitable offer. Moving either would ease the roster crunch without forcing Cleveland to expose Green to waivers.