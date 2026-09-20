Why Shedeur Sanders Isn’t Playing for Browns Today

Shedeur Sanders will begin Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the Cleveland Browns’ backup because coach Todd Monken is giving Deshaun Watson another chance to get the offense going.

Sanders is active and available behind Watson. He could enter if Watson gets injured or Monken makes a change. Rookie Taylen Green is the emergency third quarterback and can only enter if both Watson and Sanders are injured or disqualified.

For now, though, Cleveland is sticking with the veteran despite a rough season opener.

Watson completed 16 of 22 passes for 205 yards, one touchdown and one interception in the Browns’ 34-10 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. His touchdown came in the fourth quarter, after the game was out of reach.

“It’s only been two weeks he’s gotten all the reps. And there were some really good things on film,” Monken said. “Some things that you can build on, and there were some others that operationally we got to get better at. …

“I did think that when he had time, when he understood the concepts, he didn’t play tentative, that he let it rip. … I’d like to see how we could build on that. I liked his week of practice last week, and I think he’s only going to continue to get better.”

Why Browns Still Favor Deshaun Watson Over Shedeur Sanders

Cleveland’s patience with Watson also involves the development of the players around him, according to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer.

Speaking on “The Rich Eisen Show,” Breer said the Browns still believe Watson gives their young offense the best opportunity to improve. The concern with turning to Sanders is asking a developing quarterback to bring along everyone else, too.

“I just think a huge piece of the decision-making now is what quarterback is going to be best for the other 10 guys in the huddle to develop and get better. And if you’ve got a young quarterback who’s developing himself, it can hamstring that a little bit,” Breer said.

Sanders has experience to build on. He went 3-4 in seven starts as a rookie, throwing for 1,400 yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions while completing 56.6% of his passes.

Watson, meanwhile, has to produce enough to justify Cleveland’s belief that he can help the offense develop. Another performance like the opener would make that argument harder to sustain.

Shedeur Sanders Could Get His Chance in Week 3

Sanders’ short wait for another start could be nearing an end. According to Ian Rapoport, the Browns are expected to evaluate their quarterback situation after Sunday’s game.

“While no firm decision has been made for Week 3, the belief is that the first two games would serve as a natural evaluation point,” Rapoport said. “In other words, the Browns could use the return to Cleveland for their Week 3 home opener and a two-game sample size as the impetus for a quarterback change.”

That leaves Watson playing with pressure and Sanders one decision away from another opportunity. A change remains a possibility, rather than an announced plan.

Cleveland hosts the Carolina Panthers on September 27. Watson gets Sunday in Tampa Bay to make his case for keeping the job when the Browns return home.