Browns Move on From $57 Million All-Pro in Trade Pitch

With the NFL Draft on April 24, the Cleveland Browns will have many answers to what their future looks like. If the Browns are in the mix to draft a quarterback and find the one they love in the draft, it could change what they do during the remainder of the offseason.

If the Browns don’t find their future quarterback, moving on from some veteran players could be the ideal plan. The Browns don’t have an opportunity to compete with their current quarterback situation, meaning players like Wyatt Teller and others shouldn’t still be on the team.

Teller, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, has been excellent during his time with the Browns. He struggled a bit during 2024 but was also dealing with injuries, so it’s tough to blame him too much.

However, a trade could be ideal for both sides, and Ian Valentino of The 33rd Team pitched a deal that would do just that with the Seattle Seahawks.

“Cleveland signed former Chicago Bears guard Teven Jenkins off the free-agent market to be a backup to Wyatt Teller and Joel Bitonio. While the move makes sense for the Browns to beef up the position with someone with 45 games of experience, Jenkins surely could’ve picked one of several teams looking for starting help. One of those options seemed to be Seattle.

“The Seahawks have one of the youngest and least-proven offensive lines in football. Remedying that before it’s too late must be a priority for the Sam Darnold signing to have any chance of succeeding. Calling Cleveland about a three-time Pro Bowl right guard would be a good start,” Valentino wrote.

Is Teller Available?

At the beginning of the offseason, Teller was viewed as a potential cut candidate for the Cleveland Browns. The Browns haven’t done so yet, but releasing him after June 1 could be their plan.

That also poses the question of why any team in the league would trade for him, but if Cleveland could move him to a contending team and he’d be happy, getting something would be better than nothing.

PFF’s Bradley Locker named him a cut candidate in February, highlighting that he’s 30 years old and is coming off a down year. Losing him for nothing when there could be draft assets available would be a tough blow.

“Although the Browns boast the No. 2 overall pick in the draft, their offseason situation isn’t exactly enviable…

“There aren’t many clear ways to revise that with cuts, but releasing Teller after June 1 could work. Last year, the 30-year-old posted only a 62.6 overall PFF grade, his lowest since 2019. Factoring in Cleveland’s need for OL upgrades, as well as Teller’s injuries and declining play, that could warrant making the sacrifice there,” Locker wrote.

Why the Browns Should Trade Teller

The only reason the Cleveland Browns should trade Teller would be to help a veteran. Frankly, the Browns should consider doing that with some of their other top players, as it’s almost unfair to them to continue to put them in the position they’ve been in over the past few years.

The Virginia native has done everything he can for the Browns over the past six seasons, but it hasn’t been enough due to their quarterback play.

If the quarterback situation still isn’t figured out, Teller shouldn’t want to play for the Browns anymore, either.