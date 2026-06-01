Ex-Browns Star’s Wife Takes Shot at Team After Myles Garrett Trade

Wyatt Teller and his family appear happy to be out of Cleveland.

Teller’s wife, Carly, took a not-so-subtle shot at the Browns after the team traded Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams, posting a GIF of a burning house as the franchise moved on from the face of its defense.

Carly Teller was asked in the comments why she hated the Browns. She replied simply, “I love Cleveland!”

The Tellers departed Cleveland this offseason in free agency. Acquired from the Bills in 2019, Wyatt Teller developed from a depth addition into one of the NFL’s most physical guards, earning three Pro Bowl selections and two second-team All-Pro nods with the Browns.

Teller helped power the Nick Chubb-led rushing attack and gave Cleveland’s offensive line a nasty edge at its peak. But the Browns moved on this offseason as they reshaped their roster and sought cap flexibility. Teller quickly found a home, signing with the Houston Texans.

Wyatt Teller Had Tumultuous Final Season With Browns

Teller’s final season in Cleveland did not end the way either side likely envisioned. He entered the year in the final season of his contract, and while there was no public blowup, there appeared to be some tension behind the scenes as his role changed late in the season. The Browns began rotating Teller with Teven Jenkins at right guard, a notable shift for a veteran who had been one of the team’s most dependable offensive linemen.

Teller acknowledged that the rotation was likely tied to his level of play, saying it was “probably along the lines of not playing well enough.” He also made it clear he was not going to create a distraction over the decision.

The season ended with more frustration when Teller aggravated a calf injury and landed on injured reserve before the finale. Teller had expressed he wanted to stay in Cleveland, but it simply didn’t work out with the Browns looking to go in a different direction.

Browns Building for Future with Myles Garrett Trade

The Garrett trade is the latest major move by the Browns as they pivot toward a younger core and a reshaped roster. Teller’s departure and the offensive line overhaul were also significant steps in that direction, with Cleveland likely set to feature five new starters up front next season.

The Browns made it clear they did not arrive at the decision on Garrett easily. They resisted trading him last offseason, even after Garrett publicly demanded a move. Instead, the sides eventually agreed to a four-year, $160 million extension.

But the situation changed, and Browns general manager Andrew Berry explained the team’s thinking in a statement released after the trade was finalized.

“When the Rams first approached us with the possibility of trading Myles, we remained convicted in our position, but as discussions intensified we were stuck at a legitimate crossroads: do we hold on to a truly generational player who has become the identity of our team, or do we make the difficult decision that we think is best for the organization over the long run?” Berry said.

“In that framework, the decision became clear, although our emotions were muddled. We, and more importantly, our fans, have grown up with Myles, and he’s an enormous source of pride for our team. However, as we embark on a new era of Browns football with a young core and a replenished asset base, we felt this move was important to our transition.”

The Browns will report for mandatory minicamp on June 9.