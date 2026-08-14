Browns Eyeing All-Pro Edge for Comeback Bid After Retirement

At his best, former Cleveland Browns edge rusher Za’Darius Smith was a fearsome quarterback-chaser who racked up 26.0 sacks over two seasons with the Packers, earning him two Pro Bowl spots and an All-Pro designation. By the time he got to the Browns, in 2023, he was 31 years old and despite having come off a 10.0-sack season in Minnesota, was not quite the star he’d once been. He was traded to Detroit in the midst of the following season, played five games in Philadelphia last year, and decided to retire in October.

Turns out, that was only a temporary decision. Smith is exploring a comeback, and with the Browns in need of a veteran pass-rusher, a hunt that goes back to even before they traded away Myles Garrett (they signed AJ Epenesa in free agency, but backed out when he failed their physical), Smith had a workout with the team this week.

And Cleveland may very well sign up Smith once they’re through with their first preseason game, on Saturday afternoon in Chicago.

‘Decent Chance’ Browns Sign Za’Darius Smith

That is according to veteran Browns beat reporter Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, who reports that Smith was with the team this week for a workout, and that he could be the veteran pass-rusher the team settles on. The Browns did make a serious bid for another former member of the defensive front, Jadeveon Clowney, but he chose to return to Houston instead.

Smith, then, has not exactly been the Browns’ first choice for the role, but given the comfort level between him and the team, a deal could be in the offing. The last time he was in Cleveland, he got a two-year, $23 million contact, and he won’t get anything like that this time around. But his presence could be valuable nonetheless.

Za’Darius Smith Could Mentor Jared Verse

On Twitter/X, Cabot wrote, “I think there’s a decent chance the #Browns will bring back Za’Darius Smith, but it probably wouldn’t happen until after they visit the #Bears on Sat. Smith would be great for the Jared Verse and the other young edge rushers.

Cabot expanded on that at Cleveland.com, noting that although Jared Verse, the player who came to Cleveland in the Garrett trade, has established himself as a leader, he is still learning to be an elite a pass-rusher.

She wrote: “In the Browns’ attack-minded defense, Smith would have a chance to get back into the eight or nine sack range, and would be a tremendous help to Verse, who’s eager to learn from top veteran edge rushers. A two-time Pro Bowler, Verse is only in his third season and has relied primarily on his power and explosiveness off the ball. But he’s hoping to add to his pass-rush repertoire, and Smith would be just the man for the job.”

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Browns Concerned About Depth Up Front

Depth has been a concern all along the defensive front for the Browns, who are also concerned about their interior defensive tackle rotation. But adding Smith could ease concerns on the edge.

As GM Andrew Berry said at the start of camp: “Between Jared, Alex (Wright) and Isaiah (McGuire), we’re really happy with that top three. Beyond that, there’s a great opportunity for a number of players in that room to really step up and fill the void. …

‘There are a number of younger, less experienced players who will have really good competition for that spot. It’s important, because we wave our D-line — they’re like hockey lines, where it’s go, go, go, and then the next shift comes in. That depth is incredibly important.”