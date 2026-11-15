Cowboys Cut Ties With 4-Year Veteran Amid Roster Shake-Up

It’s not a great sign, usually, when a team makes a series of roster moves on the Saturday before the day of a game. Understandably, there will be a couple of practice-squad elevations, but when they were six transactions going down, it generally means that there are worries about health going into the coming game. And for the Dallas Cowboys, there are plenty of worries about who will be healthy for the Week 10 game at home against the 49ers.

That means good news for practice squad depth players who will be called up. This week, according to the Cowboys’ PR site, “The club also activated DT Jonathan Bullard from Reserve/Injured-DFR, signed TE James Mitchell to the active roster from the practice squad and elevated RB Israel Abanikanda and CB Derion Kendrick from the practice squad for tomorrow’s game against San Francisco.

Tyrus Wheat Had Returned to Cowboys

That’s the plus side. On the down side, the Cowboys waived Tyrus Wheat, the well-liked defensive end who had played two seasons with the Cowboys after signing as an undrafted free agent in 2023. He played in Detroit last year, then signed back with Dallas in March of this year. He appeared in five games, but was in on only 21 snaps on defense. He played 83 special teams snaps.

The Cowboys placed Tyler Goodson on the injured list, meaning he will be out at least four weeks with his knee injury.

Abanikanda will replace Goodson as the RB2 behind Javonte Williams. Mitchell figures to get snaps with Jake Ferguson out on Sunday. The big concern is Derion Kendrick–the Cowboys are not sure whether DaRon Bland or Joey Porter Jr. will play, possibly leaving them down both of their starting corners. The team is decidedly thin at the position, so Kendrick at least gives them another warm body.

Kickoff for 49ers-Cowboys will be at 4:25 p.m. ET at AT&T Stadium.