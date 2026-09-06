Dallas Cowboys All-Pro Receives $142 Million Contract Prediction

There’s really no ceiling to what Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens can get paid in 2027 if he puts together another NFL All-Pro season in 2026 as he did in 2025.
Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox put Pickens at the top of his list of potential NFL free agents in 2027 and predicts he’ll land a 4-year, $142 million contract.
Pickens is playing on a franchise tag in 2026 that will pay him approximately $27 million for the season after playing out his 4-year, $6.75 million rookie contract.
He had a career year in 2025, his 1st season with the Cowboys, with 93 receptions for 1,429 yards and 9 touchdowns.
“Pickens is also still only 25 years old,” Knox wrote on September 6. “However, Pickens will need to show that he can consistently produce at a Pro Bowl level to earn a top-of-the-market deal. His production fluctuated during his three seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Pittsburgh was willing to trade him for third- and fifth-round picks last offseason. Former Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin also questioned Pickens’ ability to be a leader following the trade, which probably won’t be forgotten by some team decision-makers. If Pickens has another Pro Bowl season while continuing to repair his locker-room reputation, he should be able to match recent receiver deals — like Drake London’s four-year, $141.1 million extension — on the open market.”
George Pickens Made Savvy Move With Franchise Tag
The “will he or won’t he” drama surrounding Pickens and whether he would sign the franchise tag didn’t last long — he signed the deal on April 29 and we never heard another peep from him or his team in terms of drama the rest of the offseason, preseason, and training camp.
“George Pickens has signed the franchise tag, according to a source,” Archer wrote on his X account. “The signing of the tender guarantees Pickens $27.3 million for this season. It gives him injury protection as well. Yes, theoretically, it opens up the possibility of a trade, but Stephen Jones said the Cowboys have no intention of dealing him.”
The Pittsburgh Steelers traded him to the Cowboys for a 3rd-round pick in May 2025 after several years of on-field and off-field behavior that seemed to hold back his team.
Problems Controlling Behavior, Being On Time
Pickens’ behavior prompted former Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin to publicly tell Pickens he needed to “Grow Up” late in the 2024 season.
Pickens somehow made things worse after that by showing up over 30 minutes late to the stadium before the Steelers’ Christmas Day game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
“When he was finally healthy, how did he respond?” The Athletic’s Mike DeFabo wrote on January 22. “By showing up late for the Christmas Day game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Tomlin asks players to report to games at least two hours before kickoff. On Dec. 25, Pickens walked through the media entrance an hour and 25 minutes before kickoff. That was after inactive players were announced.”
In 3 seasons with the Steelers, Pickens was fined a staggering 10 times by the NFL for a variety of offenses. That includes 3 times for taunting, once for making an obscene gesture, and once when he wrote “OPEN (EXPLETIVE) ALWAYS” on his eye black tape against the Cowboys in 2024.
In total, Pickens has been fined approximately $220,000 by the NFL over his career.
Dallas Cowboys All-Pro Receives $142 Million Contract Prediction