Dallas Cowboys All-Pro Receives $142 Million Contract Prediction

There’s really no ceiling to what Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens can get paid in 2027 if he puts together another NFL All-Pro season in 2026 as he did in 2025.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox put Pickens at the top of his list of potential NFL free agents in 2027 and predicts he’ll land a 4-year, $142 million contract.

Pickens is playing on a franchise tag in 2026 that will pay him approximately $27 million for the season after playing out his 4-year, $6.75 million rookie contract.

He had a career year in 2025, his 1st season with the Cowboys, with 93 receptions for 1,429 yards and 9 touchdowns.