Cowboys Urged to Sign Ex-Bills All-Pro as ‘Bargain’ Free Agent

One former Buffalo Bills star could still be an answer for an ailing NFL defense.
Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton put former Bills All-Pro inside linebacker Matt Milano at the top of his list of the best “bargain” free agents teams could still sign after the NFL trade deadline — and the best fit for the struggling Dallas Cowboys.
“A few years ago, many regarded Matt Milano as one of the league’s most well-rounded three-down inside linebackers,” Moton wrote on Wednesday. “In 2022, he made the AFC All-Pro roster, recording 99 tackles (12 for loss), 10 pressures, 1.5 sacks, 11 pass breakups and three interceptions. But after that year, Milano struggled to stay on the field. Between 2023 and 2025, he missed 30 games. That said, the versatile linebacker suited up for 12 contests last year, registering 67 tackles (seven for loss), 3.5 sacks and allowing a 77.4 passer rating in coverage. Milano’s contract expired at the end of the 2025 term, and he hasn’t resurfaced with another team. Eight months out of action, the 32-year-old may be healthy enough to contribute in a rotational role.”
Cowboys Can’t Rely on Injury-Prone Overshown
The Cowboys’ best inside linebacker is injury-prone DeMarvion Overshown — a talented player who can’t seem to stay on the field unless he’s getting a penalty for celebrating while he’s sitting out with an injury, which he did in a Week 9 win over the Indianapolis Colts.
Overshown has already missed six games with injury this season. In his first 4 seasons, he’s played in only 22 of 60 possible regular-season games.
Buffalo Bills Reworked Roster After Firing Coach
Milano, who has approximately $61.1 million in career earnings, was part of an exodus of talent in Buffalo after longtime head coach Sean McDermott was fired and replaced with offensive coordinator Joe Brady following an overtime loss to the Denver Broncos in the AFC Divisional Round.
“The Buffalo Bills overhauled their defense after firing head coach Sean McDermott earlier this year, parting ways with several core players,” Heavy’s Nathan Dougherty wrote on August 6. “One of the biggest names among that group is still waiting for his next team. Linebacker Matt Milano was one of Buffalo’s top performers on defense for several years, though his performance was slowed by injuries in recent years. Milano hit free agency after the end of his $28 million contract extension (in 2025).”
Milano, 6-foot and 232 pounds, was a 5th-round pick (No. 163 overall) out of Boston College in the 2017 NFL Draft and has played his entire career with the Bills. He earned NFL All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors in 2022 with a season for the ages — 99 tackles, 12 TFL, 3 interceptions, 11 pass deflections, 2 fumble recoveries, 1.5 sacks, and 1 interception returned for a touchdown.
Cowboys Urged to Sign Ex-Bills All-Pro as ‘Bargain’ Free Agent