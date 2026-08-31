Cowboys All-Pro Trevon Diggs Lands on NFC Practice Squad

If former Dallas Cowboys NFL All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs can take some humble pie in 2026, it might set him up for big things in the future.

That starts with Monday, when Diggs was brought back to the practice squad with the Seattle Seahawks 1 day after they cut him in order to put together their 53-man roster.

“Sources: The Seahawks have signed CB Trevon Diggs to the practice squad, as was always the plan,” NFL insider Jordan Schultz wrote on his official X account on Monday. “Diggs made his Seattle debut in the preseason finale and recorded an INT. He’s fully healthy.”

Diggs was a 2nd-round pick by the Cowboys in the 2020 NFL Draft and was a 2-time Pro Bowler and NFL All-Pro in his 1st 3 seasons before signing a 5-year, $97.5 million contract extension before the 2023 season.

Due to injuries and other issues, Diggs played in just 20 out of a possible 51 regular-season games for the Cowboys over the 3 seasons since signing his massive extension.

Diggs Made Good Impression in Preseason Debut

Diggs was released by the Cowboys late in the 2025 season and picked up by the Green Bay Packers, where he played in 1 game before he was released following the season.

He signed with the Seahawks on August 19 and had an interception in his lone preseason game with the Kansas City Chiefs on August 28.

“The Seahawks released CB Trevon Diggs, but plan to bring him back on the practice squad, per source,” The Ringer & Netflix’s Tom Pelissero wrote on his official X account on Sunday night.

“GM John Schneider says, yes, the Seahawks intend to keep CB Trevon Diggs on the practice squad to begin the regular season as he continues to acclimate,” Seahawks reporter Gregg Bell wrote on X on Sunday. “Signed less than 2 weeks ago. Hadn’t been in full pads since January. Says players, coaches and staff love him.”

Trevon Diggs’ Epic Crash Out With Cowboys

Diggs’ absence in 2025 included missing 8 games following a mysterious, at-home accident that, many months later, he said came from a television falling on his head as he tried to mount it on an outdoor patio — a story almost no one believed.

The final straw for the Cowboys came when Diggs asked to stay in the DMV with his family after an away game against the Washington Commanders on Christmas Day — Diggs is a D.C. native — and not fly home on the team plane.

The Cowboys refused his request; Diggs stayed on the East Coast and was waived a few days later.

“Things can get spun, but bottom line? Team wanted him to return postgame to Dallas and fly back to Washington area on his own,” The NFL Network’s Jane Slater wrote on X after Diggs was waived. “He didn’t. That clearly pushed an already tenuous situation but the end was inevitable and he ultimately made a choice and the team made theirs but it doesn’t mean he’s a liar.”