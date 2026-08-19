Ex-Cowboys All-Pro Signs With Super Bowl Champions

One former Dallas Cowboys superstar is getting a chance with another team — the NFL’s very best team.

“Source: Former Cowboys two-time Pro-Bowl CB Trevon Diggs is signing a one-year deal with the Seattle Seahawks,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on Wednesday.

It’s the 2nd cornerback signing of the week for the Seahawks — with both players coming with a considerable amount of baggage. Diggs’ signing came just days after the Seahawks moved to sign former 1st-round pick Terrion Arnold, who is facing a possible life sentence on kidnapping and robbery charges in Florida.

“Sources: The Seahawks are signing 2x Pro Bowl CB Trevon Diggs,” NFL insider Jordan Schultz wrote on his official X account. “Diggs, who’s still just 27 years old, has 20 career INTs and 63 passes defensed and is set to compete for a role in a secondary dealing with injuries. Days after signing Terrion Arnold, the world champs add another talented CB in Trevon Diggs.”

Trevon Diggs Fell Off After Massive Payday

Diggs signed a 5-year, $97 million contract extension with the Cowboys in July 2023, then played in 22 out of 51 possible regular-season games over the following 3 seasons.

After his release, Diggs was claimed off waivers by the Green Bay Packers on December 31 — just 1 day after the Cowboys released him.

Diggs’ absence in 2025 included missing 8 games following a mysterious, at-home accident that, many months later, he said came from a television falling on his head as he tried to mount it on an outdoor patio — a story almost no one believed.

The final straw for the Cowboys came when Diggs asked to stay in the DMV with his family after an away game against the Washington Commanders on Christmas Day — Diggs is a D.C. native — and not fly home on the team plane. The Cowboys refused his request; Diggs stayed and was waived a few days later.

“Things can get spun, but bottom line? Team wanted him to return postgame to Dallas and fly back to Washington area on his own,” The NFL Network’s Jane Slater wrote on X after Diggs was waived. “He didn’t. That clearly pushed an already tenuous situation but the end was inevitable and he ultimately made a choice and the team made theirs but it doesn’t mean he’s a liar.”

Packers Also Had Little Use for Trevon Diggs

The Packers had Diggs solely as a short-term rental and parted ways with him just days after a playoff loss to their NFC North Division rival Chicago Bears.

“The Packers have released CB Trevon Diggs after claiming him off waivers, which was the expected move,” Preme Football wrote on its official X account on January 20. “Diggs played one snap in the Wild Card game against the Bears.”

Diggs, the younger brother of Washington Commanders wide receiver and fellow All-Pro Stefon Diggs, was one of the most dominant cornerbacks in the early stages of his career. His inability to get on the same page with the Cowboys — and the injuries — seem to have cast a cloud over what remains of his career.

In 1 glaring example from his final season with Dallas, Diggs was docked $500,000 in base salary before the 2025 season after he failed to participate in at least 84 percent of his team’s voluntary offseason program following a major injury in 2024.

From ESPN: “If a team were to claim Diggs off waivers, it would be on the hook for the $472,000 he is due in base salary for Week 18, plus $58,823 if he is active this week, according to ESPN’s Field Yates. Diggs has no guaranteed money on his deal beyond this season. The Cowboys had problems with how Diggs rehabbed in each of the past two years. The club enforced a $500,000 base salary de-escalator for 2025 when he failed to take part in 84% of the team’s voluntary offseason program. He chose to do his rehab work in South Florida instead of under the supervision of the team’s athletic training staff.”