Cowboys Projected To Select 2,600 Yard Phenom RB With 1st Draft Pick

The Dallas Cowboys have multiple needs going into this offseason – not least of which includes a head coach after Mike McCarthy’s departure on Monday.

The ‘Boys are set to lose big time veterans in Pro Bowl defensive end, DeMarcus Lawrence, and 9 x All Pro, Zack Martin – alongside key starters in RB1, Rico Dowdle – who rushed for over 1,000 yards this offseason, leading tackler, Eric Kendricks, and longtime nickel, Jourdan Lewis.

And given their miniscule $7 million in cap space going into 2025, it seems that few will be able to re-sign with the team in the offseason.

Issues on the offensive line, particularly at left tackle where raw but talented rookie, Tyler Guyton, has struggled, and a potential defensive exodus where 12 players are set to be free agents, could be targets come draft time.

The Dallas Cowboys Looking To Fix A Glaring Issue On The Offense

However, no issue was more pressing for the Cowboys this season than the run game, which going into the 2024 season was an issue after Tony Pollard‘s offseason exit – and remains an even bigger issue going into 2025 with only 2023 6th round pick and pre-season phenom Deuce Vaughn signed in their running back room.

Once a hallmark of the team’s strength going back to the Ezekiel Elliot workhorse days of 2016, which was quickly followed by the equally successful Elliot/Pollard tandem era from 2020, now remains by far the biggest liability on the roster.

Dallas ranked 27th in rushing yards per game in 2024, and now without their biggest and only major contributor in Dowdle testing the free agent market, and with the Cowboys unlikely to have the cap space to re-sign him, it seems that the only practical route to restoring the team’s ground attack comes through April’s draft.

The Dallas Cowboys pick 12th in this year’s draft; not high enough to pick out an elite talent – or even re-set their franchise with a rookie draft pick – and not low enough to feel comfortable taking just any position in “best player available” mode.

Dallas Could Select Elite College Running Back Early In 2025 Draft

Gavino Borquez of Newsweek, in a mock draft coming fresh off the heels of the Rams’ upset win over the Vikings on Monday night, projects that Dallas will pick none other than Heisman nominated, Boise State running back and college football phenom, Ashton Jeanty.

“The Cowboys could take a wide receiver to complement CeeDee Lamb.” Borquez wrote, “But Dallas’ need for a high-volume back is much more pressing. Jeanty is an elite back with outstanding contact balance, burst and acceleration to wear defenses down. He is one of the best players in the draft and the Cowboys shouldn’t overthink this selection.”

Traditionally, backs have gone out of fashion when it comes to spending high draft picks, or giving out big money free agent deals, but over the past couple of years this unspoken rule has certainly loosened its grip.

Running backs made up two of the top 12 picks in 2023, Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs, and both have gone on to become elite level backs in the league, whilst big money free agent pickups Saquon Barkley, Derrick Henry and Josh Jacobs have arguably been the top three RBs in all of football.

Suffice to say, running back value is slowly coming back with success after success, and it would not be shocking to see the Cowboys pass on a lineman, or even a receiver, in favor of Jeanty – that is, if he’s still there at #12.