Cowboys Urged to Add Former All-Pro Amid Concerning Injury News

The Dallas Cowboys suffered another potential injury blow at practice Friday. All City DLLS’s Clarence Hill Jr. reported running back Malik Davis left practice on a cart and added that the injury initially “doesn’t look good.”

With no other running back on the active roster behind Javonte Williams besides new-addition Emari Demercado, the Cowboys could scramble to add a new running back in the coming days. One free agent still on the market is Austin Ekeler.

SI on Cowboys’ Randy Gurzi included Ekeler on a short list of potential Dallas targets to replace Davis.

“Easily one of the more experienced options available for Dallas would be Austin Ekeler. The former Los Angeles Chargers back has been in the league for nine years, with the past two being in the NFC East with the Washington Commanders,” wrote Gurzi.

“During his first season with the Commanders, Ekeler averaged 4.8 yards per attempt and 10.5 yards per reception. He unfortunately suffered a torn Achilles after just two games and was sent to the IR. He’s now healthy and ready to contribute and if he’s close to the player he was in 2024, the Cowboys would have a versatile RB2 who adds a lot to the passing game.”

Ekeler suffered a non-contact injury while playing for the Washington Commanders last season in Week 2. He missed the remainder of the season because of an Achilles tear.

The running back has rehabbed from the injury while becoming a free agent this offseason. Ekeler has yet to sign with a new team.

The veteran running back has been an excellent dual threat out of the backfield throughout his career. In 2024, he made second-team All-Pro as a returner.

Cowboys Encouraged to Target RB Austin Ekeler

Getty SI on Cowboys’ Randy Gurzi proposed Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys potentially pursue running back Austin Ekeler to replace Malik Davis.

Ekeler appeared to already be entering the twilight years of his career before the Achilles injury. Before potentially signing him, the Cowboys should do plenty of homework on the running back to make sure he’s healthy and still a worthwhile asset.

But the price would be right with Ekeler, as he’s a free agent veteran looking for a job with the season about to start. He could also offer versatility and depth, particularly in the short term.

In his prime, Ekeler eclipsed 1,500 yards from scrimmage in a season three times. He received votes for Offensive Player of the Year during 2022. Ekeler posted 1,637 yards from scrimmage with a league-high 18 touchdowns that season.

From that point on, Ekeler began to decline. But in 2024, he was still a very efficient running back. Over 12 games in 2024, Ekeler averaged 4.8 yards per carry and posted 366 receiving yards. He had 733 yards from scrimmage.

How Long Will Malik Davis Be Sidelined With Injury?

Getty Dallas Cowboys running back Malik Davis left on a cart at practice Friday.

Ekeler could be an option for Dallas depending on how long Davis is sidelined. It sounds as though Davis will not be returning anytime soon.

ESPN’s Todd Archer reported Davis will have surgery on his injured hip Saturday. The Cowboys will also place him on injured reserve, which will rule him out for at least four games.

It sounds like his absence could be much longer.

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones told 1053.3 The Fan in Dallas that Davis suffered a, ‘pretty serious injury that could take him out for some period of time,’ wrote Archer on Friday.

For Sunday’s season opener, the Cowboys might have no choice but to elevate Israel Abanikanda from the practice squad. Doing so will give the team a third running back in Week 1 versus the New York Giants.

Then next week, the Cowboys could pursue external options if they chose to.