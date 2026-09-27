Jalen Thompson Injury Update: Cowboys’ $33 Million Safety Hurt Against Ravens

The Dallas Cowboys lost starting safety and $33 million free-agent signee Jalen Thompson to a hamstring injury before halftime of Sunday’s Week 3 game against the Baltimore Ravens in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

“Jalen Thompson down after a Derrick Henry run. Cowboys can’t afford to lose another safety,” ESPN’s Todd Archer wrote on his official X account. “Malik Hooker broke his forearm in opener and P.J. Locke tore his plantar fascia in Week 2 … Thompson questionable to return with hamstring.”

CBS Sports sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson said during the broadcast that it was a “struggle” for Thompson to get to the locker room on his own.

“Cowboys S Jalen Thompson struggling to walk off the field,” CBS News Texas reporter Briana Aldridge wrote on her official X account. “Alijah Clark coming in, next man up.”

“Cowboys S Jalen Thompson (hamstring) is questionable to return,” Fort Worth Star-Telegram Cowboys reporter Nick Harris wrote on his official X account. “He just walked to the locker room.”

The Cowboys, 1-1, trailed 17-13 at halftime.

Dallas Cowboys Praised for Signing Jalen Thompson

Pro Football Focus singled out the deal for Thompson as one of their favorite NFL free-agent signings after the Cowboys stole him away from the Arizona Cardinals on a 3-year, $33 million contract.

“Thompson was among the most consistent and most underrated safeties in the NFL while playing alongside Budda Baker in Arizona,” PFF’s Zolton Buday wrote. “The Washington State product has earned a PFF overall grade between 68.0 and 72.0 in five of his past six seasons. His 69.2 PFF coverage grade this past season ranked 26th among 93 safeties. Plus, he will be only 28 years old when the 2026 campaign kicks off.”

Thompson Already Steady Presence in Secondary

Thompson has already proven himself to be a steady presence in the Cowboys’ secondary, where he had 14 tackles through the 1st 2 games.

Thompson’s 49.6 overall rating on Pro Football Focus does leave something to be desired — it ranks him 64th out of 79 eligible players at his position.