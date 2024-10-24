The 10 Best Dallas Cowboys Running Backs of All Time, Ranked

The Dallas Cowboys have had one of the more successful histories of any NFL team when it comes to the running back position.

From their early years in the 1960s to the present day, the Cowboys’ success has often been tied to elite rushing performances. Nearly every decade, Dallas has had a dominant back leading the way on offense, and many of them have contributed to the franchise’s five Super Bowl wins (in 1971, 1977, 1992-1993 and 1995).

We decided to take a look at the best running backs to ever don the 3-D star on their helmets. We looked at factors like stats/total yardage, contributions to team success, longevity and overall impact on the franchise when making our final decisions. Our picks are below, counted down from No. 10 to No. 1.

*Note: All awards and stats listed below are from each player’s tenure with the Cowboys only. All stats/awards are from Pro Football Reference unless otherwise stated.

10. Ron Springs

Years as a Cowboy : (1979-1984)

: (1979-1984) Iconic performance: Springs scored 3 total TDs (2 rushing, 1 receiving) in Dallas’ 37-13 win over the Colts Week 14 of the 1981 regular season.

Known for his versatility, running back Ron Springs provided some balance in the Cowboys’ backfield in the early 1980s. An all-purpose back who had solid rushing and receiving skills, Springs often played in the shadow of Tony Dorsett — more on him later.

Still, Springs was a reliable contributor, particularly in short-yardage situations. Put simply, he gained the tough yards, and he did it for years. Over his time with the Cowboys, Springs amassed 2,180 rushing yards, 2,028 receiving yards, and 38 total TDs (28 rushing, 10 receiving). Those aren’t huge numbers, but his grit and reliable presence was an underrated asset to the team, and we think he deserves the No. 10 spot.

9. Julius Jones

Years as a Cowboy : (2004-2007)

: (2004-2007) Iconic performance: On December 6, 2004, Jones rushed 30 times for 198 yards and 3 TDs in a 43-39 win over the Seattle Seahawks.

Julius Jones had a promising start with the Cowboys, especially over his first three seasons, when he netted over 1,200 scrimmage yards twice. Though inconsistent at times, he was a key player in the early 2000s when the Cowboys were in rebuilding mode. His speed and explosiveness made him a fan favorite, but his productivity eventually declined, which ultimately led to his departure after the 2007 season. Over his four seasons in Dallas, Jones racked up 3,484 rushing yards, 18 rushing TDs and 672 receiving yards. He was never a big-time player, but we think he did enough to earn a fringe spot on the list.

8. Daryl Johnston

Years as a Cowboy : (1989-1999)

: (1989-1999) Championships & awards : 3-time Super Bowl champion (1992, 1993, 1995) 2-time Pro Bowl selection (1993-1994)

: Iconic performance: November 22, 1990 on Thanksgiving Day against Washington, Johnston paved the way for Emmitt Smith to gain 132 yards and score 2 TDs in a 27-17 comeback win.

Though Daryl Johnston wasn’t a prolific rusher — most fullbacks aren’t — he was invaluable as a blocker for all-time great Emmitt Smith, contributing to one of the best backfields in NFL history. Additionally, he was a reliable receiving option out of the backfield, finishing with 2,227 receiving yards and 22 total touchdowns over his 151 career games (122 starts). Dubbed “Moose” by his former teammates due to his 6-foot-2, 240-pound frame, Johnston was also effective in short-yardage situations. A two-time Pro Bowler, Johnston’s blocking was critical to Smith’s success, making him an indispensable part of three Super Bowl-winning teams for Dallas.

7. Marion Barber III

Years as a Cowboy : 2005-2010

: 2005-2010 Awards : Pro Bowl selection (2007)

: Pro Bowl selection (2007) Iconic performance: October 30, 2005, Barber ran for 127 yards and 2 TDs on 27 carries in a 34-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

A former fan favorite, Marion Barber‘s bruising running style often featured him fighting for extra yards after contact, energizing teammates and fans alike. This relentless, aggressive approach made him a key contributor in the Cowboys’ offense at the time. One of the areas where Barber truly excelled was in the red zone. From 2006 to 2009, Barber was the Cowboys’ go-to option near the goal line. His ability to punch the ball in earned him the nickname “Marion the Barbarian” and solidified his reputation as one of the most effective short-yardage backs of his era. His 47 career rushing touchdowns rank 4th all-time in Cowboys history, and his 4,358 yards is ranked 8th.

6. Ezekiel Elliott

Years as a Cowboy : 2016-2022, 2024

: 2016-2022, 2024 Awards : First-team All-Pro (2016) Second-team All-Pro (2018) 3-time Pro Bowl selection (2016, 2018, 2019)

: Iconic performance: On October 22, 2017, Elliott rushed for 147 yards and 2 TDs on 26 carries, also scoring on a 72-yard reception in the Cowboys’ 40-10 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

Throughout his seven seasons with the Cowboys (not counting his contributions in 2024), Ezekiel Elliott accumulated 8,262 rushing yards, making him third all-time in franchise history, trailing only legends Emmitt Smith and Tony Dorsett. His 68 rushing touchdowns rank him third in Cowboys history, further solidifying his place among the team’s elite. He’ll slide into the No. 2 slot if he nets 5 rushing TDs in 2024. Elliott was one of the key faces of the Cowboys throughout his tenure. His combination of power running and receiving skills made him an elite player during his peak, and make him a worthy addition to this list.

5. DeMarco Murray

Years as a Cowboy : (2011-2014)

: (2011-2014) Awards : NFL Offensive Player of the Year (2014) First-team All-Pro (2014) 2-time Pro Bowl selection (2013, 2014)

: Iconic performance: October 23, 2011, against the St. Louis Rams, Murray rushed for 253 yards and 2 TDs on 25 carries in a 34-7 Dallas win.

DeMarco Murray’s tenure with the Cowboys was a short but dominant one, capped by his stellar 2014 campaign. He had one of the greatest single seasons in Cowboys history in that year, rushing for 1,845 yards. That remains the team’s single-season franchise record. He was named Offensive Player of the Year, also leading the NFL in rushing. His ability to break tackles and find gaps made him one of the top backs in the league during his peak. Murray also finished with 1,200 receiving yards, 4,526 rushing yards (7th in team history) and 28 rushing scores over his four seasons with the Cowboys.

4. Calvin Hill

Years as a Cowboy : 1969-1974

: 1969-1974 Championships & awards : Super Bowl champion (1971) NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year (1969) 2-time first-team All-Pro (1969, 1973) 2-time second-team All-Pro (1969, 1973) 4-time Pro Bowl selection (1969, 1972–1974)

: Iconic performance: Hill had 150 yards and two scores on 27 carries in a 41-28 win over Washington on November 16, 1969.

Calvin Hill was the first Cowboys running back to net 1,000 yards in a season, and he helped the team make several deep playoff runs in the 1970s, including a Super Bowl 6 victory. A versatile player, Hill significantly contributed to both the rushing and passing games, finishing his time in Dallas with 5,009 rushing yards (5th all time), 1,359 receiving yards and 39 rushing touchdowns (6th). A four-time Pro Bowler, Hill’s blend of size and speed made him one of the more versatile backs of his era. His revolutionary play during a pivotal point in franchise history earns him a spot at No. 4.

3. Don Perkins

Years as a Cowboy : (1961-1968)

: (1961-1968) Awards : NFL Rookie of the Year (1961) First-team All-Pro (1962) Second-team All-Pro (1967) 6-time Pro Bowl selection (1961–1963, 1966–1968)

: Iconic performance: September 23, 1952 vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers, Perkins had 108 yards and 2 TDs in a hard-fought 30-28 loss.

It’s safe to say that Don Perkins was the franchise’s first great running back. Known for his powerful running style and consistency, Perkins played a crucial role during the Cowboys’ early years. A six-time Pro Bowler, Perkins retired as the franchise’s all-time leading rusher and was a cornerstone for the Cowboys during their formative years despite never winning any championships. Perkins played in 107 games for Dallas, amassing 6,217 rushing yards (4th in franchise history) and 42 rushing touchdowns (5th all time).

2. Tony Dorsett

Years as a Cowboy : 1977-1987

: 1977-1987 Championships & awards : Super Bowl champion (1977) NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year (1977) PFWA All-Rookie Team (1977) First-team All-Pro (1981) 2-time second-team All-Pro (1982, 1983) 4-time Pro Bowl selection (1978, 1981–1983) Pro Football Hall of Fame

: Iconic performance: Dorsett rushed for 206 yards and 2 TDs on 23 carries in Dallas’ 24-14 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on December 4, 1977.

A 4-time Pro Bowler and Hall of Famer, Tony Dorsett ranks second in franchise history in rushing yards (12,036) and rushing touchdowns (72). An incredible playmaker out of the backfield, Dorsett also had 3,432 receiving yards with the Cowboys. One of the most electrifying backs of his time, he known for his incredible speed and elusiveness, forcing opposing defenses to account for him. Dorsett was a key figure in the team’s Super Bowl-winning season in 1977, and he also broke numerous records during his time in Dallas, including scampering for a 99-yard touchdown, which remains tied for the longest rush in NFL history. His ability to break long runs made him one of the most feared players in the league, and makes him a solid No. 2 here.

1. Emmitt Smith

Years as a Cowboy : 1990-2002

: 1990-2002 Championships & awards : 3-time Super Bowl champion (1992, 1993, 1995) Super Bowl MVP (1993) NFL Most Valuable Player (1993) NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year (1990) 4-time first-team All-Pro (1992–1995) Second-team All-Pro (1991) 8-time Pro Bowl selection (1990–1995, 1998, 1999) Bert Bell Award (1993) Pro Football Hall of Fame

: Iconic performance: October 31, 1993, Smith went off against the Eagles, rushing 30 times for 237 yards and a score in a 23-10 Cowboys win.

It’s no surprise to anyone who knows football that Emmitt Smith is our No. 1 Cowboys RB of all time. There aren’t many accolades he didn’t win. The NFL’s all-time leading rusher and a three-time Super Bowl champion, Smith led the league in rushing four times and was a vital piece in the Cowboys’ 1990s dynasty. He had eight seasons with at least 10 rushing touchdowns and 11 seasons with 1,000 or more yards rushing. Smith played in 201 games (199 starts) for Dallas, amassing 17,162 rushing yards (1st all time in team history) and 153 rushing TDs (also 1st). His durability, vision and ability to perform in key moments made him the best RB of his generation and one of the best overall players in team history. Thus, he’s the only choice to top this list.

The list isn’t over yet! See our pick for Number 11 HERE. Sound off to let us know who we missed!