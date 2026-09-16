Bijan Robinson Got Blunt About Why Cowboys Stole 5-Foot-9 ‘Explosive’ Weapon

The Dallas Cowboys are always looking for ways to improve the roster and aren’t afraid to make bold moves.

They took risks at the end of training camp by letting go of two promising running backs. Dallas moved on from Phil Mafah and Jaydon Blue, both 2025 Cowboys draft picks.

Since then, they have been retooling the backfield to their liking. Dallas just signed running back Tyler Goodson to the practice squad and waived Israel Abanikanda. This move upset Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson.

Bijan Robinson Explains Why Dallas Cowboys Stole His Guy

Robinson sat down with Blogging The Boys’ RJ Ochoa and was asked what the Cowboys are getting in Goodson. The Falcons star praised his former teammate and what he does well.

“Oh, he’s a dog, man. He, he’s an elite talent. I’m very happy for him. Obviously, I wish he was still here. Y’all, stole my guy, man. Like, he’s, he’s a great individual, great human being. He’s very explosive. He can cut at any angle of the field. He can catch the ball at the backfield. He’s a do-it-all type of guy. So you guys definitely got a guy.”

Goodson only spent training camp with the Falcons, but he clearly made an impact on the team. During the preseason, he led Atlanta in rushing with 92 yards and scored on a 49-yard touchdown run.

In his first three years in the NFL, Goodson played for the Indianapolis Colts. He rushed 54 times for 264 yards and 1 touchdown. Goodson added 19 receptions for 103 yards and another score.

Cowboys Got a Real Weapon to Hold on Practice Squad

Dallas is looking to load up the backfield after Malik Davis’s injury. Goodson is a good replacement to have on the practice squad.

He has proven himself to be a real weapon in the offense. His versatility made him an easy choice for Dallas to keep for the season.

His chances of playing still seem slim, but he’s a good insurance policy. He has breakaway speed and reliable hands out of the backfield, making him a threat at any time.

Dallas’ focus now shifts to Week 2 after their disappointing opening-week loss to the New York Giants. The Cowboys will face another NFC East foe in the Washington Commanders.

After failing to hit over 100 rushing yards as a team, the Cowboys are hoping to get some more production from Javonte Williams. In the Giants loss, Williams had only 41 yards, which isn’t going to cut it. The Cowboys will need more if they want to be on the right side of a victory against Washington.