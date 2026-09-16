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Bijan Robinson Got Blunt About Why Cowboys Stole 5-Foot-9 ‘Explosive’ Weapon

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Bijan Robinson smiles during training camp for the Falcons.
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WESTFIELD, INDIANA - AUGUST 19: Bijan Robinson #7 of the Atlanta Falcons looks on during the joint practice aagainst the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park Sports Campus on August 19, 2026 in Westfield, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys are always looking for ways to improve the roster and aren’t afraid to make bold moves.

They took risks at the end of training camp by letting go of two promising running backs. Dallas moved on from Phil Mafah and Jaydon Blue, both 2025 Cowboys draft picks.

Since then, they have been retooling the backfield to their liking. Dallas just signed running back Tyler Goodson to the practice squad and waived Israel Abanikanda. This move upset Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson.

Bijan Robinson Explains Why Dallas Cowboys Stole His Guy

Bijan Robinson celebrates a touchdown for the Falcons against the Steelers.
GettyPITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 13: Bijan Robinson #7 of the Atlanta Falcons celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first quarter of the game at Acrisure Stadium on September 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Robinson sat down with Blogging The Boys’ RJ Ochoa and was asked what the Cowboys are getting in Goodson. The Falcons star praised his former teammate and what he does well.

“Oh, he’s a dog, man. He, he’s an elite talent. I’m very happy for him. Obviously, I wish he was still here. Y’all, stole my guy, man. Like, he’s, he’s a great individual, great human being. He’s very explosive. He can cut at any angle of the field. He can catch the ball at the backfield. He’s a do-it-all type of guy. So you guys definitely got a guy.”

Goodson only spent training camp with the Falcons, but he clearly made an impact on the team. During the preseason, he led Atlanta in rushing with 92 yards and scored on a 49-yard touchdown run.

In his first three years in the NFL, Goodson played for the Indianapolis Colts. He rushed 54 times for 264 yards and 1 touchdown. Goodson added 19 receptions for 103 yards and another score.

Cowboys Got a Real Weapon to Hold on Practice Squad

Tyler Goodson scores a preseason touchdown for the Falcons.
GettyINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – AUGUST 22: Tyler Goodson #25 of the Atlanta Falcons scores a touchdown during the preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on August 22, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Chris Carter/Getty Images)

Dallas is looking to load up the backfield after Malik Davis’s injury. Goodson is a good replacement to have on the practice squad.

He has proven himself to be a real weapon in the offense. His versatility made him an easy choice for Dallas to keep for the season.

His chances of playing still seem slim, but he’s a good insurance policy. He has breakaway speed and reliable hands out of the backfield, making him a threat at any time.

Dallas’ focus now shifts to Week 2 after their disappointing opening-week loss to the New York Giants. The Cowboys will face another NFC East foe in the Washington Commanders.

After failing to hit over 100 rushing yards as a team, the Cowboys are hoping to get some more production from Javonte Williams. In the Giants loss, Williams had only 41 yards, which isn’t going to cut it. The Cowboys will need more if they want to be on the right side of a victory against Washington.

Anthony Miller Anthony Miller is a veteran reporter covering the WNBA and College Football for Heavy.com. He has been with Heavy since 2026, as he has covered multiple professional leagues like the NFL, WNBA, UFL, XFL, USFL, PLL, MLS, and more since 2019. Currently, he covers the UFL as a reporter for UFL News Hub and FanSided as a site expert and contributor covering the Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, and Minnesota Vikings. More about Anthony Miller

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Bijan Robinson Got Blunt About Why Cowboys Stole 5-Foot-9 ‘Explosive’ Weapon

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