Cowboys Advised to Sign $118 Million LB for Defensive Boost

The Dallas Cowboys defense could really use a boost. That appeared to be the case throughout Week 1 versus the New York Giants, and then the Cowboys lost safety Malik Hooker and linebacker DeMarvion Overshown to injuries.

To begin helping the defense, Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay argued the Cowboys should target veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner.

“One of the shrewdest moves Dallas could make at this juncture is adding Bobby Wagner. The 14-year veteran remains unsigned despite a history of success throughout his Hall of Fame-worthy career and could provide an immediate boost to this defense,” wrote Kay.

“With his unparalleled instincts and experience, Wagner could come in and instantly make a difference for the Cowboys. He may lack sideline-to-sideline speed at the age of 36, but his ability to diagnose plays and attack the football gives him an edge over any other linebacker currently available on the free-agent market.”

Wagner was the best linebacker in the NFL during his prime. From 2014-24, he made 11 straight All-Pro teams, which included six first-team All-Pro nominations. He also earned 10 Pro Bowl appearances.

Last season, he had 162 combined tackles, including eight for loss in 17 games for the Washington Commanders. He also had 4.5 sacks, nine quarterback hits, four pass defenses and two interceptions.

According to Spotrac, he has earned $118.5 million over his NFL career.

Cowboys Again Urged to Sign LB Bobby Wagner

Getty Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay named the Dallas Cowboys the best fit for linebacker Bobby Wagner after Week 1.

Pundits have been calling on the Cowboys to sign Wagner since free agency began in March. That’s not going after how Week 1 went.

The Cowboys suffered an embarrassing loss to the Giants. The Dallas defense allowed 394 yards, including 165 on the ground. New York dominated time of possession so much the Cowboys only had two possessions in the second half.

Wagner would bring a veteran presence and leadership to a unit that needs to be more physical. Wagner has led the NFL in tackles three times in his career. Even last season at 35 years old, he nearly averaged 10 tackles per game.

Wagner has spent 11 of his 14 seasons with the Seattle Seahawks. He was part of Seattle’s dominating defense a decade ago when the franchise went to back-to-back Super Bowls, winning one. Wagner played the past two seasons for the Commanders. He also played for the Los Angeles Rams in 2022.

Dallas Defensive Injuries From Week 1

Getty Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown suffered an injury in Week 1.

Pundits argued all summer long the Cowboys needed to sign Wagner. Losing Overshown to a hamstring injury should only add to the urgency.

The good news for Dallas is head coach Brian Schottenheimer told reporters Overshown shouldn’t be out very long. The head coach said 1-2 weeks is his likely return timeline.

Hamstring injuries, though, can linger, and Overshown is a key loss as the “green dot” linebacker. Wagner has possessed that role throughout his career. While he likely wouldn’t seize that immediately in Dallas, his experience as a communicator could be key for the Cowboys overcoming the loss of Overshown.

Hooker suffered a broken forearm in Week 1. Schottenheimer also said Hooker could be back in two weeks. But he is another veteran loss.

Obviously, Wagner plays a different position. But again, the veteran experience he could bring will only help. And even at 36, Wagner could provide an immediate boost with his play too.