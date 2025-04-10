Cowboys Trade Pitch Fixes Dak Prescott’s Biggest Need in Blockbuster Deal

The New York Jets will face a few tough decisions over the next nine months. The team has multiple players they have to consider extending, and as a result, the Dallas Cowboys could benefit from it. The Cowboys running back room still isn’t where it needs to be, and if the Jets are willing to move on from Breece Hall, that’s somebody they should be interested in.

Hall is one of the better running backs in the NFL, proving throughout his three-year career that he’s elite when the Jets give him the proper touches. During the 2024 campaign, he wasn’t great, but that could be more on the Jets fault than the Iowa State product.

What Could a Deal Look Like?

If the Dallas Cowboys were to trade four Hall, there are a few ways they could go. Some have suggested them to a draft a running back in the first round, but unless Ashton Jeanty falls, the Cowboys could look to make a trade for somebody like Hall.

In a proposed trade from Alex Kay of Bleacher Report, the Cowboys would do just that in a deal with the New York Jets. He proposed a deal that would move a 2025 third and 2025 sixth round pick for Hall.

“The Dallas Cowboys cannot afford to enter another season without enough firepower in the backfield. They attempted to forego spending any significant money or draft picks on running backs last offseason and wound up averaging only 100.3 yards per game on the ground in 2024, which ranked 27th leaguewide…

“Rather than hope a blue-chipper like Ashton Jeanty is still available at No. 12 overall or rolling the dice on an unheralded prospect in the middle rounds, the Cowboys could instead package a pair of their 10 total selections to bring in Hall. Despite already achieving star status going into his fourth NFL season, Hall still has plenty of upside and potential to grow along with the other young talent in Dallas,” Kay wrote.

Kay’s reasoning is spot on, as Dak Prescott could use all the help he can get, and improving the running back room would do that.

Will Hall Be Traded?

Trade rumors have started to heat up regarding Hall and the New York Jets after new head coach Aaron Glenn said that the team will use a three running back scheme.

“I think, mentally, [Hall] is in a good place, but I would say that we have three running backs on this team that we’re going to utilize as much as possible,” Glenn said this past week at the annual owners’ meetings in Palm Beach, Florida, per ESPN. “They’re all big men, they can run, they’re violent, they’re physical.

“So I think once we get a chance to get the players in and see exactly how they operate, I think every player is going to be happy with the way that we go about this offense, and I think he’s going to be one of them.”

If the Jets decide to do what Glenn has spoken about, the Dallas Cowboys need to hop all over this type of deal and get something done for the 23-year-old.