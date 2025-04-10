Hi, Subscriber

Cowboys Trade Pitch Fixes Dak Prescott’s Biggest Need in Blockbuster Deal

  • 1 Shares
  • Updated
Dallas Cowboys, New York Jets, Dak Prescott, Breece Hall
Getty
Jerry Jones smiling

The New York Jets will face a few tough decisions over the next nine months. The team has multiple players they have to consider extending, and as a result, the Dallas Cowboys could benefit from it. The Cowboys running back room still isn’t where it needs to be, and if the Jets are willing to move on from Breece Hall, that’s somebody they should be interested in. 

Hall is one of the better running backs in the NFL, proving throughout his three-year career that he’s elite when the Jets give him the proper touches. During the 2024 campaign, he wasn’t great, but that could be more on the Jets fault than the Iowa State product. 

What Could a Deal Look Like?

If the Dallas Cowboys were to trade four Hall, there are a few ways they could go. Some have suggested them to a draft a running back in the first round, but unless Ashton Jeanty falls, the Cowboys could look to make a trade for somebody like Hall. 

In a proposed trade from Alex Kay of Bleacher Report, the Cowboys would do just that in a deal with the New York Jets. He proposed a deal that would move a 2025 third and 2025 sixth round pick for Hall. 

“The Dallas Cowboys cannot afford to enter another season without enough firepower in the backfield. They attempted to forego spending any significant money or draft picks on running backs last offseason and wound up averaging only 100.3 yards per game on the ground in 2024, which ranked 27th leaguewide…

“Rather than hope a blue-chipper like Ashton Jeanty is still available at No. 12 overall or rolling the dice on an unheralded prospect in the middle rounds, the Cowboys could instead package a pair of their 10 total selections to bring in Hall. Despite already achieving star status going into his fourth NFL season, Hall still has plenty of upside and potential to grow along with the other young talent in Dallas,” Kay wrote.

Kay’s reasoning is spot on, as Dak Prescott could use all the help he can get, and improving the running back room would do that.

Will Hall Be Traded?

Trade rumors have started to heat up regarding Hall and the New York Jets after new head coach Aaron Glenn said that the team will use a three running back scheme.

“I think, mentally, [Hall] is in a good place, but I would say that we have three running backs on this team that we’re going to utilize as much as possible,” Glenn said this past week at the annual owners’ meetings in Palm Beach, Florida, per ESPN. “They’re all big men, they can run, they’re violent, they’re physical.

“So I think once we get a chance to get the players in and see exactly how they operate, I think every player is going to be happy with the way that we go about this offense, and I think he’s going to be one of them.”

If the Jets decide to do what Glenn has spoken about, the Dallas Cowboys need to hop all over this type of deal and get something done for the 23-year-old.

Jon Conahan covers the NBA and NFL for Heavy.com. Since 2019, his sports coverage has appeared at Sports Illustrated, oddschecker, ClutchPoints and Sportskeeda. More about Jon Conahan

Read More
,

Dallas Cowboys Players

Jack Anderson's headshot J. Anderson
Bryan Anger's headshot B. Anger
Brandon Aubrey's headshot B. Aubrey
Luq Barcoo's headshot L. Barcoo
T.J. Bass's headshot T. Bass
Cooper Beebe's headshot C. Beebe
Markquese Bell's headshot M. Bell
DaRon Bland's headshot D. Bland
Andrew Booth's headshot A. Booth
Earl Bostick's headshot E. Bostick
Jalen Brooks's headshot J. Brooks
Earnest Brown's headshot E. Brown
Josh Butler's headshot J. Butler
Parris Campbell's headshot P. Campbell
Caelen Carson's headshot C. Carson
Saahdiq Charles's headshot S. Charles
Damone Clark's headshot D. Clark
Jalen Cropper's headshot J. Cropper
Malik Davis's headshot M. Davis
Denzel Daxon's headshot D. Daxon
Trevon Diggs's headshot T. Diggs
Kaiir Elam's headshot K. Elam
Princeton Fant's headshot P. Fant
Jake Ferguson's headshot J. Ferguson
Ryan Flournoy's headshot R. Flournoy
Dante Fowler's headshot D. Fowler
C.J. Goodwin's headshot C. Goodwin
Will Grier's headshot W. Grier
Tyler Guyton's headshot T. Guyton
Kemon Hall's headshot K. Hall
Kelvin Harmon's headshot K. Harmon
Darius Harris's headshot D. Harris
Brock Hoffman's headshot B. Hoffman
Malik Hooker's headshot M. Hooker
Buddy Johnson's headshot B. Johnson
Robert Jones's headshot R. Jones
Marshawn Kneeland's headshot M. Kneeland
CeeDee Lamb's headshot C. Lamb
Marist Liufau's headshot M. Liufau
Hunter Luepke's headshot H. Luepke
Joe Milton's headshot J. Milton
Jonathan Mingo's headshot J. Mingo
Brock Mogensen's headshot B. Mogensen
Israel Mukuamu's headshot I. Mukuamu
Kenneth Murray's headshot K. Murray
Osa Odighizuwa's headshot O. Odighizuwa
DeMarvion Overshown's headshot D. Overshown
Micah Parsons's headshot M. Parsons
Dak Prescott's headshot D. Prescott
Troy Pride's headshot T. Pride
Asim Richards's headshot A. Richards
Justin Rogers's headshot J. Rogers
Jack Sanborn's headshot J. Sanborn
Miles Sanders's headshot M. Sanders
Luke Schoonmaker's headshot L. Schoonmaker
Dakoda Shepley's headshot D. Shepley
Trent Sieg's headshot T. Sieg
Mazi Smith's headshot M. Smith
Tyler Smith's headshot T. Smith
Brevyn Spann-Ford's headshot B. Spann-Ford
Terence Steele's headshot T. Steele
John Stephens's headshot J. Stephens
Nathan Thomas's headshot N. Thomas
Juanyeh Thomas's headshot J. Thomas
Solomon Thomas's headshot S. Thomas
Jalen Tolbert's headshot J. Tolbert
Payton Turner's headshot P. Turner
KaVontae Turpin's headshot K. Turpin
Deuce Vaughn's headshot D. Vaughn
Luiji Vilain's headshot L. Vilain
Matt Waletzko's headshot M. Waletzko
Tyrus Wheat's headshot T. Wheat
Seth Williams's headshot S. Williams
Sam Williams's headshot S. Williams
Javonte Williams's headshot J. Williams
Donovan Wilson's headshot D. Wilson

Latest Cowboys News Alerts

Saahdiq Charles : Joins forces with Dallas

The Cowboys signed Charles to a one-year contract on Wednesday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports. Charles spent the 2024 season in retirement but announced his decision to return to the NFL early March, and he'll now get a chance to compete for a depth role along the interior of Dallas' offensive line. The 2020 fourth-round pick started 10 of his 11 regular-season appearances with the Titans back in 2023, when last he suited up for NFL action.

Comments

Cowboys Trade Pitch Fixes Dak Prescott’s Biggest Need in Blockbuster Deal

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x