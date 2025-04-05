Hi, Subscriber

Broncos Land ‘Future All-Pro’ RB in Latest Draft Projection

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Ashton Jeanty
Getty
Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty.

You don’t have to be on the internet for very long to understand that there is one player who is the apple of every Denver Broncos fan’s eye in the 2025 NFL draft. That one player is Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty.

If there is a slight regression in thinking when it comes to running backs when the draft rolls around, Jeanty might still wind up in Denver. Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon put together one draft day “dream scenario” for all 32 NFL teams, and the one for the Broncos puts the Heisman Trophy runner-up in head coach Sean Payton’s offense with the No. 20 overall pick.

“Ashton Jeanty slides into the middle of Round 1 (entirely feasible considering the running back culture) and the Broncos pounce, immediately bolstering their offense for Bo Nix to build in his sophomore season,” Gagnon wrote on April 4.

Jeanty is not only benefiting from his own incredible 2024 season after he led the FBS with 2,601 rushing yards, 29 touchdowns and averaged 7.0 yards per carry, but also from what we like to call the “Barkley Boost” after Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley almost single-handedly brought the NFL market for running backs back to life in 2024.

Barkley, the reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year, signed a 3-year, $37.75 million free agent contract with the Eagles before the 2024 season then proceeded to become not only the ninth player in NFL history to rush for 2,000 yards in a single season but also led his team to a Super Bowl win.

Jeanty Draws Comparison to Pro Football Hall of Famer

If you’re deep in the draft game, you know NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein’s pre-draft profiles to be mostly spot on and they’ve become valued for not overhyping players when it comes to NFL comparisons.

That’s why it’s important to stand up and take notice when Jeanty drew an NFL comparison from Zierlein to Pro Football Hall of Fame running back LaDainian Tomlinson — one of the greatest players in NFL history.

Tomlinson was the No. 5 overall pick in the 2001 NFL draft by the San Diego Chargers and went on to become the 2006 NFL Most Valuable Player, a 6-time NFL All-Pro and 5-time Pro Bowler.

“Jeanty plays a position that has become devalued on draft day, but his unique talent and the resurgence of the run game in the NFL should force teams to reconsider that factor when weighing his value,” Zierlein wrote. ” … This top-flight running back is capable of becoming the face of an offense in a league where the pendulum might be swinging back to the running game. Jeanty has future All-Pro talent.”

Broncos Lost Leading Rusher in Free Agency

The Broncos made the playoffs for the first time in a decade in 2024 and did so despite not having any discernible rushing attack — the Broncos haven’t had a player rush for over 1,000 yards in a single season since 2019.

Payton and his staff’s regard for their current group of running backs was underlined when Denver didn’t lift a finger when leading rusher Javonte Williams (513 yards, 4 touchdowns) left to join the Dallas Cowboys in free agency on a 1-year, $3 million contract.

Tony Adame covers the NFL for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Washington Commanders and Denver Broncos. A veteran sports writer and editor since 2004, his work has been featured at Stadium Talk, Yardbarker, NW Florida Daily News and Pensacola News Journal. More about Tony Adame

Read More
,

Denver Broncos Players

Kris Abrams-Draine's headshot K. Abrams-Draine
Nate Adkins's headshot N. Adkins
Zach Allen's headshot Z. Allen
Tyler Badie's headshot T. Badie
Levelle Bailey's headshot L. Bailey
Michael Bandy's headshot M. Bandy
Garett Bolles's headshot G. Bolles
Nik Bonitto's headshot N. Bonitto
Michael Burton's headshot M. Burton
K.J. Cloyd's headshot K. Cloyd
Jonathon Cooper's headshot J. Cooper
Frank Crum's headshot F. Crum
Sam Ehlinger's headshot S. Ehlinger
Jonah Elliss's headshot J. Elliss
Evan Engram's headshot E. Engram
Audric Estime's headshot A. Estime
Andrew Farmer's headshot A. Farmer
Alex Forsyth's headshot A. Forsyth
Mitchell Fraboni's headshot M. Fraboni
Troy Franklin's headshot T. Franklin
John Franklin-Myers's headshot J. Franklin-Myers
Nick Gargiulo's headshot N. Gargiulo
Dre Greenlaw's headshot D. Greenlaw
Matt Haack's headshot M. Haack
Matt Henningsen's headshot M. Henningsen
Talanoa Hufanga's headshot T. Hufanga
Jordan Jackson's headshot J. Jackson
Brandon Jones's headshot B. Jones
D.J. Jones's headshot D. Jones
Devon Key's headshot D. Key
Lucas Krull's headshot L. Krull
P.J. Locke's headshot P. Locke
Wil Lutz's headshot W. Lutz
Damarri Mathis's headshot D. Mathis
Tanner McCalister's headshot T. McCalister
Mike McGlinchey's headshot M. McGlinchey
Jaleel McLaughlin's headshot J. McLaughlin
Ja'Quan McMillian's headshot J. McMillian
Quinn Meinerz's headshot Q. Meinerz
Jordan Miller's headshot J. Miller
Marvin Mims's headshot M. Mims
Riley Moss's headshot R. Moss
Quinton Newsome's headshot Q. Newsome
Bo Nix's headshot B. Nix
Alex Palczewski's headshot A. Palczewski
Matt Peart's headshot M. Peart
A.T. Perry's headshot A. Perry
Ben Powers's headshot B. Powers
Malcolm Roach's headshot M. Roach
Drew Sanders's headshot D. Sanders
Trent Sherfield's headshot T. Sherfield
Will Sherman's headshot W. Sherman
Alex Singleton's headshot A. Singleton
JL Skinner's headshot J. Skinner
Keidron Smith's headshot K. Smith
Jarrett Stidham's headshot J. Stidham
Justin Strnad's headshot J. Strnad
Pat Surtain's headshot P. Surtain
Courtland Sutton's headshot C. Sutton
Reese Taylor's headshot R. Taylor
Calvin Throckmorton's headshot C. Throckmorton
Dondrea Tillman's headshot D. Tillman
Adam Trautman's headshot A. Trautman
Delarrin Turner-Yell's headshot D. Turner-Yell
Eyioma Uwazurike's headshot E. Uwazurike
Devaughn Vele's headshot D. Vele
Blake Watson's headshot B. Watson
Luke Wattenberg's headshot L. Wattenberg
Thomas Yassmin's headshot T. Yassmin

Comments

Broncos Land ‘Future All-Pro’ RB in Latest Draft Projection

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x