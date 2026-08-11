Cowboys’ Brian Schottenheimer Makes Telling Observation on Caleb Downs

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer sees a major x-factor coming with prized rookie cornerback Caleb Downs.

The Cowboys traded up in the draft to land Downs with the No. 11 pick, Dallas is seeing that pay off already. Downs entered the draft as one of the top defensive prospects after a stellar collegiate career between Ohio State and Alabama.

“He’s doing great,” Schottenheimer told ESPN’s Dan Graziano. “For a rookie, so instinctive, doesn’t repeat mistakes. When you can play right away as a freshman at Alabama for Nick Saban, you’ve got some intelligence about you.”

Downs played for Saban during the legendary coach’s final season with the Crimson Tide in 2023. Saban’s call to play Downs as a freshman paid off, as the Georgia native tallied 107 tackles, two interceptions and four pass deflections.

Downs transferred to Ohio State in 2024 after Saban retired, and Downs kept going strong with the Buckeyes. In two seasons, Downs tallied 150 tackles, four interceptions, eight pass deflections and two forced fumbles.

The fact that Downs isn’t repeating mistakes bodes well for the Cowboys that he will succeed right off the bat in the NFL. A Lott Trophy and Jim Thorpe Award winner last year, it’s Downs expectation to make an immediate impact, and it’s already showing at training camp.

Cowboys Co-Owner Stephen Jones Shares Favorite Caleb Downs Story

The Cowboys have been bullish on Downs since landing him in the draft, and co-owner Stephen Jones recently shared his favorite story on Downs, which came before his collegiate career.

“He was there for the [2022 season Alabama] bowl game,” Jones said via Graziano. “He had his iPad and was acting and studying like he was going to play, and they were like, ‘Caleb, you can’t play in the game,’ but he’s studying his iPad like he’s got to know every last little detail of the game plan. And he knew he wasn’t going to hit the field.”

Dallas without question landed a student of the game, who was showing those habits before he ever took the field in Tuscaloosa. It’s the kind of dedication and leadership the Cowboys defense needs to turn things around after porous 2025 performance.

Caleb Downs Stepping Up Against CeeDee Lamb

Dallas has been testing Downs right off the bat by assigning him to cover star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb in practice, and Downs’ teammates are taking notice on how the rookie handles the challenge.

“You’ve seen Caleb day in and day out lining up against CeeDee, and he gives him his respect, obviously, it ain’t nothing like that,” Cowboys safety Malik Hooker said via NBC DFW. “But every play he gets a chance to line up against him, he feels like he’s going to win that rep, and that’s the type of mentality we want on this defense. Especially coming from a guy that we’re expecting to play a lot, and not only play a lot, but to be a difference maker in our defense.”

That’s critical as Downs could be facing the likes of New York Giants star wideout Malik Nabers and Philadelphia Eagles star wideout DeVonta Smith very soon.