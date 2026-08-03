Cowboys’ Caleb Downs Gives Clear Expectation For Defense

Dallas Cowboys rookie safety Caleb Downs has high expectations for this season, and he made it clear how high expectations are for the defense this year.

Anything is an improvement for the Cowboys defense this year, since the defense ranked at the bottom of the league last season. That said, Downs expects quite the opposite of last in the league this year.

“To be dominant,” Downs told The Athletic’s Jon Machota. “That’s what I’ve thought about with every defense I’ve been on. And we have the talent to do it, to dominate every offense that we go against.”

Downs can back that from his time at Ohio State. Last season’s Buckeyes squad gave up 9.3 points per game and the 2024 team allowed 12.9 points per game.

Downs did his part with 68 tackles, a sack, two interceptions, two pass deflections and two forced fumbles in 2025. The year before, he tallied 82 tackles, a half sack, six pass deflections and two interceptions.

A two-time All-American and former Big 10 Defensive Player of the Year, Downs went to the Cowboys with the No. 11 pick in the draft this season. Dallas needs a young defensive leader such as Downs after a dismal year on defense with 30.1 points allowed per game and ranking 30th in total yards allowed.

Downs gives the Cowboys immediate leadership with high football IQ and versatility in pass coverage and the ability to make plays on run defense, so he could be a major catalyst in the turnaround he expects.

Cowboys LB Impressing at Training Camp

Amid the Cowboys defense receiving an influx of talent this year, linebacker Jaishawn Barham has been among the players who have impressed at training camp.

“Barham was taken in the third round back in April, and he’s battling for early playing time at the linebacker spot,” SB Nation’s Matthew Lenix wrote. “Learning curves are expected in these situations, but Barham is looking like a seasoned pro in a short amount of time. Whether it’s been against the run or the pass, Barham’s instincts and processing ability have been on full display.”