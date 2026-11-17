Brian Schottenheimer and the rest of the Dallas Cowboys coaching staff has come under ever-increasing scrutiny as the team continues to under-perform, currently standing at 4-6 in the weakest division in football.

And once more, the discord between the strong offensive output, that remains a top-10 unit; and the defense, which now ranks dead-last in the NFL (total yards allowed).

Talking to the media today, Schottenheimer made the very telling move to not publicly back the security of Parker’s job, instead asserting that the team is doing an “evaluation” of where they currently stand.

Brian Schottenheimer Non-Comittal on Christian Parker’s Future

“Well, it’s still work in the process, and talking to the guys as a first step. At the end of the day, there’s a lot of things that we need to clean up as a football team. It starts with me.” Patrik Walker of DallasCowboys.com reported on Nov. 16.

“But at the end of the day, the tackling and some of the covered stuff really led to the explosives. I’m taking a deep dive. and looking at everything.”

When subsequently asked if the Cowboys could go with a fresh face at defensive coordinator, Schottenheimer did not rule out making a switch.

“I’m not saying that. I’m saying we’re still in the process of going through all the film and evaluation of where we stand today.”

“Going through all the film and evaluation” feels like coach speak for Parker being either on thin ice or on his very last chance, if he has any remaining.

And whilst Schottenheimer was careful to replay that he did not say he was making a change, he did not explicitly back his DC and say that he is the man to keep leading the defense forward.

Often when head coaches have gotten to that stage, a decision is either close to or has already been made on the coordinator’s future.

The Cowboys’ Defense Has Been Atrocious Through 10 Weeks

The heat has continued to come on first year defensive coordinator Christian Parker, who has somehow managed to regress Dallas’ defense from the already pitiful state it was at last year under former Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus.

Compounded by giving up a whopping 46 points to the San Francisco 49ers, whilst also managing to score 40, more or less neatly sums up the past two seasons for the franchise, ever since they traded away All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons.

Dallas added veteran defensive coordinator and Parker’s old mentor in Green Bay, Mike Pettine last month as a senior defensive assistant, so it is not out of the question that the Cowboys could immediately pivot to the master if the student continues to struggle.