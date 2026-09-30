Cowboys’ Brian Schottenheimer Opened Up About Tough Jerry Jones Chat

The Dallas Cowboys leadership team had many conversations after the team lost to the Baltimore Ravens 34-31 in Brazil.

Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer took criticism for how the offense was called on their last drive, which ended in a field goal. Defensive coordinator Christian Parker also faced heat for allowing a completion at the end of the game when the Ravens had seven seconds, and Baltimore won on a field goal.

After the game, there were conversations on the way home, including with Jerry and Stephen Jones, about the franchise’s future. Jerry Jones also had a long conversation with Schottenheimer that should yield good results.

Brian Schottenheimer Talks Jerry Jones Conversation After Dallas Cowboys Loss

Schottenheimer spoke with the media on Tuesday about his conversation with Jones. The Cowboys head coach said the chat was productive and that he took accountability for his actions at the end of the game.

“I’m man enough to take mistakes,” Schottenheimer said via ESPN Cowboys reporter Todd Archer. “I make a lot of mistakes. I’m certainly not perfect. And I know one thing, Jerry and I had a very good conversation about it. I explained it. He understands. He understands that there was a mistake that was made and he was terrific. Great, sound advice. I value him. He’s been around the game a long time, just like I have, and he’s seen a lot of stuff and so to me, that shows that he and I are aligned very closely. This will make me better. I’ll be better. And again, I’m looking forward to lining up and playing this week against the Texans.”

The loss to the Ravens put the Cowboys at 1-2. It also made Schottenheimer’s career record 8-11-1 in the last two seasons.

Cowboys Shift the Focus to Houston Texans in Week 4

The Cowboys can’t sit on the game for long, as they are now on to the Texans. Houston is 0-3 on the season, but they were in the exact same situation and still went 12-5.

Dallas’ focus this week on offense will be working the two-minute, situational drills to all get in line together. It will benefit not only the Cowboys players, but the coaches as well.

On defense, they need to work with the secondary to get everyone aligned and organized since it could feature a new lineup with four players hurt and two new defensive backs just signed.

It’s going to be a long week for this Cowboys team until they can get back on the field and prove themselves. A win over the Texans would help ease some of the tension in Dallas right now.