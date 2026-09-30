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Cowboys’ Brian Schottenheimer Opened Up About Tough Jerry Jones Chat

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Brian Schottenheimer and Jerry Jones
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Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer and owner Jerry Jones.

The Dallas Cowboys leadership team had many conversations after the team lost to the Baltimore Ravens 34-31 in Brazil.

Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer took criticism for how the offense was called on their last drive, which ended in a field goal. Defensive coordinator Christian Parker also faced heat for allowing a completion at the end of the game when the Ravens had seven seconds, and Baltimore won on a field goal.

After the game, there were conversations on the way home, including with Jerry and Stephen Jones, about the franchise’s future. Jerry Jones also had a long conversation with Schottenheimer that should yield good results.

Brian Schottenheimer Talks Jerry Jones Conversation After Dallas Cowboys Loss

Dallas Cowboys v Arizona Cardinals
GettyGLENDALE, ARIZONA – AUGUST 22: Head coach Brian Schottenheimer of the Dallas Cowboys watches from the sidelines during the first quarter of the preseason NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on August 22, 2026 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Schottenheimer spoke with the media on Tuesday about his conversation with Jones. The Cowboys head coach said the chat was productive and that he took accountability for his actions at the end of the game.

“I’m man enough to take mistakes,” Schottenheimer said via ESPN Cowboys reporter Todd Archer. “I make a lot of mistakes. I’m certainly not perfect. And I know one thing, Jerry and I had a very good conversation about it. I explained it. He understands. He understands that there was a mistake that was made and he was terrific. Great, sound advice. I value him. He’s been around the game a long time, just like I have, and he’s seen a lot of stuff and so to me, that shows that he and I are aligned very closely. This will make me better. I’ll be better. And again, I’m looking forward to lining up and playing this week against the Texans.”

The loss to the Ravens put the Cowboys at 1-2. It also made Schottenheimer’s career record 8-11-1 in the last two seasons.

Cowboys Shift the Focus to Houston Texans in Week 4

Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
GettyFRISCO, TEXAS – AUGUST 25: Head coach Brian Schottenheimer of the Dallas Cowboys gives instruction during practice at The Star in Frisco on August 25, 2026 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

The Cowboys can’t sit on the game for long, as they are now on to the Texans. Houston is 0-3 on the season, but they were in the exact same situation and still went 12-5.

Dallas’ focus this week on offense will be working the two-minute, situational drills to all get in line together. It will benefit not only the Cowboys players, but the coaches as well.

On defense, they need to work with the secondary to get everyone aligned and organized since it could feature a new lineup with four players hurt and two new defensive backs just signed.

It’s going to be a long week for this Cowboys team until they can get back on the field and prove themselves. A win over the Texans would help ease some of the tension in Dallas right now.

Anthony Miller Anthony Miller is a veteran reporter covering the WNBA and College Football for Heavy.com. He has been with Heavy since 2026, as he has covered multiple professional leagues like the NFL, WNBA, UFL, XFL, USFL, PLL, MLS, and more since 2019. Currently, he covers the UFL as a reporter for UFL News Hub and FanSided as a site expert and contributor covering the Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, and Minnesota Vikings. More about Anthony Miller

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Cowboys’ Brian Schottenheimer Opened Up About Tough Jerry Jones Chat

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