Brian Schottenheimer Sent Painful Message After ‘Disappointed’ Cowboys Loss

Everyone is feeling the pain after the Dallas Cowboys took a rough three-point loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3 action in Brazil.

Despite over 400 yards of offense, the Cowboys struggled with late-game decisions on play-calling and timeouts. Their defense struggled with multiple secondary injuries that ultimately cost them the game.

The Cowboys now face more questions than answers, as they are 1-2 and tied for last in the NFC East. After the game, though, head coach Brian Schottenheimer made one thing clear about his team moving forward.

Brian Schottenheimer’s Message After Dallas Cowboys’ Loss

Schottenheimer spoke with the media after the game to share how the Cowboys were in the locker room. He made sure that everyone knew that despite the pain, this team won’t fold.

“I’m disappointed as hell right now because of the pain in that locker room,” Schottenheimer said via The Athletic’s Jon Machota. “This has been a very cool trip, I just wish would’ve come out with a win.” “This team is gonna stick together because of the men in that room.”

Dallas’ offense struggled on third down, converting just 5-of-13. Their defense allowed 192 yards on the ground in the loss.

Cowboys Have Some Work to Do After Loss to the Ravens

Expect the Cowboys to be on the phone and holding workouts over the next few days after losing multiple defensive backs in the game. Reports that they’re interested in Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. should intensify with some trade offer from Dallas.

They need as much help on defense as possible with all the issues they are having. The lack of pass rush and consistency in the secondary is really hurting this team’s ability to make a run.

As for the offense, the running game finally got going with 148 yards, which is good news. The team still needs work in how it handles the two-minute drill and what to do in certain situations.

They have to bounce back quickly, though, as they face the Houston Texans in Week 4. Houston may not have a win on the year, but their defense is still playing lights out, with edge rusher Will Anderson looking like the Defensive Player of the Year.

Dallas needs to come into that game prepared and ready to play against a solid Texans team. If they somehow lose that game, it would be disastrous for the Cowboys moving forward. Watch for the Cowboys to have a very busy week of preparation to make sure they win.