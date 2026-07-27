All Eyes Are on $28.9 Million Playmaker at Cowboys Training Camp

With training camp set to get underway for the NFL, the Dallas Cowboys certainly have their fill of headlines.

Most of the attention is on the defense and whether they will improve. Plenty of new talent has entered the building to play for first-time defensive coordinator Christian Parker.

Veterans like Rashan Gary and Dee Winters are expected to have big roles in the defense. Even the young first-round rookies in Caleb Downs and Malachi Lawrence will have to make an impact on Day 1. One newcomer will get more people monitoring his play than anyone else in 2026.

Dallas Cowboys Reporter Shared New Player That’s a Storyline

In his preview of the top training camp storylines for the Cowboys, The Athletic’s Jon Machota focused on one defender. Machota wonders if Downs will look like a rookie or step up to the plate.

“The expectations haven’t been this high for a rookie Dallas defender since at least Micah Parsons in 2021, and it might even go back to Morris Claiborne in 2012 or DeMarcus Ware in 2005. Downs is expected to make an immediate impact at the nickel cornerback position and safety. He could be near the line of scrimmage, possibly blitzing, on one play and back deep on the next. However he’s utilized, any play the No. 11 pick makes will only feed the hype.”

Last season at Ohio State, Downs racked up 68 tackles, 2 interceptions, 2 forced fumbles, 1 pass deflection, and 1 sack. He was named a Unanimous All-American for the second straight year. Pro Football Focus gave Downs an 83.7 overall grade, ranking 40th out of 915 safeties in the nation in 2025.

The Cowboys took him with the 11th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Downs signed a four-year, $28.9 million fully guaranteed contract.

Cowboys Rookie Caleb Downs Looks Ready to Be an Impact Player in 2026

Downs is everything the Cowboys have needed in their secondary. Trevon Diggs had the same kind of effect a few years ago that Dallas hopes Downs will have in 2026.

The ability to help in coverage and be put in the box makes Downs a versatile weapon in this defense. Since losing Micah Parsons in their trade last year, the Cowboys have made enough moves to set the foundation for the defense.

It was not a good season last year for Dallas, finishing last in points allowed and pass defense. They also were 30th in total defense, allowing 377 yards per game.

This is a matter of the Cowboys needing Downs to be dominant from the first snap of Week 1. They are in need of a lot of help and a playmaker who can create turnovers on a dime.

Dallas might be running out of time to get into the Super Bowl with how good their offense is. If they are going to do it, they need to get it done now, and Downs will have to play a massive role in that.