Dak Prescott’s Caleb Downs Statement a Big Signal for Cowboys Defense

If there was one thing that stood out about the mess that was the Dallas Cowboys defense in 2025–and it’s hard to pick just one thing–it would be the utter failure of leadership the team got on that side of the ball. It’s a lot to ask, but that is Job 1 for Christian Parker and his new partner, first-round pick Caleb Downs.

Sure, a lot of what happened last year can be (and has been) laid at the feet of coordinator Matt Eberflus, but on the field, the team was a mess, too. That’s not a knock on returning veterans Kenny Clark and Quinnen Williams, experienced players who are locker room leaders. But they’re defensive linemen and it’s hard to lead on the field when your hand is on the ground and the rest of the team is behind you.

That’s where the team was missing edge rusher Micah Parsons most. Sure, his leadership style was not for everyone, and the complaints about his podcasting career were persistent in Dallas. But he was still a force for accountability during games, and the Cowboys were clearly missing that.

Cowboys Need a ‘Pied Piper’ on Defense

Now, though, they may be getting it back. Yes, Caleb Downs is just a rookie. But he is also being talked about as a bedrock leader for the upcoming season’s Cowboys defense. Team owner Jerry Jones raised some eyebrows when he compared that aspect of Downs as a player to star quarterback Dak Prescott, saying both have “pied piper” qualities.

This weekend, Prescott was asked by the Dallas Morning News about that notion from Jones. He said he has been so impressed with Downs as a leader that he is flattered by Jones’ statement.

“Just honestly, I can say in just the month or whatever I’ve been around the kid and watching the kid, hell, I think I take it as a compliment when those comparisons come around,” Prescott said.

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Caleb Downs Is ‘Calm, Quiet, Professional’

Prescott was clear in his respect for Downs, and again, that is important for this iteration of the Cowboys. The team needs a player who can bring his teammates together and get them to refocus and raise their levels when needed, or who can simply bang on about the game plan and get those around him to listen.

Prescott was impressed with Downs: “How professional he is, how calm he is; quiet, yet confident. It’s contagious. You feel it. He’s a man who’s sure of who he is. When you are that way in this business you know you can speak up, speak out. You can say things you believe and she doesn’t really matter, because you know you’re doing the right thing. …

“He’s a guy that’s a leader just by the way that he carries himself and the way he approaches it. I know he’s leading that rookie class but he understands the way that the locker room goes and what it means to earn veteran’s trust and to get their respect. He’s a humble kid that’s coming in there each and every day quiet and grinding.”