Cowboys’ Caleb Downs Explains ‘Controversial’ Offseason Change

It’s still not No. 2, and has his father, Gary Downs, has said, that’s still what Caleb Downs’ mother wants. But the Dallas Cowboys‘ No. 2 currently belongs to incoming free agent Cobie Durant, and even though he is one of the most anticipated rookies in the NFL this season, Caleb Downs respects Durant’s veteran prerogative to pick his own number. So Downs first appeared with the Cowboys during minicamp not in the customary No. 2 jersey he had at Ohio State and Alabama before that, but in No. 18.

And now, he is switching that up, picking No. 13, with No. 2 remaining on the shelf. Downs revealed that he did not have much say in ending up with No. 18, but he did say that he knew he would not be keeping it. He also explained why he settled on No. 13, which is the number he will wear in 10 days when the Cowboys begin their organized team activities, or OTAs.

While it was suggested that Downs picked the number because he is a fan of NFL wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., he actually had a deep-track inspiration for it: Malachi Moore, the former Alabama safety who was a fourth-round pick of the Jets last year.

Caleb Downs: ‘You Can Make it Shake in 13’

Speaking on the podcast he shares with his brother, Colts receiver Josh Downs, Caleb Downs revealed that there was some controversy over his number change, and why he ultimately went with No. 13 for the Cowboys, a number he is likely to wear this season–unless there is a late deal to be made with Durant.

He said: “Funny thing is, the first person I ever seen rock 13, it was Odell but, defensive-wise, it was Malachi Moore, shout-out to Malachi. When he was at Bama, his freshman year, watching that when I was a freshman in high school, I was like, ‘That’s tough, 13, that’s smooth.’ It was smooth. You can make 13 look—you can make it shake in 13.

“I ain’t really mess with 18. … It was so controversial because there was definitely some people that was like, ‘Oh that’s a great number.’ I was like, ‘No, it is not.’ I was like, I am not wearing it. I will wear it for rookie camp but, 13 is cool with me.”

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Cowboys Performance Matters More Than Number

Earlier this month, Gary Downs appeared on the DLLS Cowboys podcast and at the time, he was not certain whether Caleb Downs would stick with No. 13.

Said Gary Downs: “I think 2 is still a work in progress. There’s a lot of dominos that have got to fall for him to get the No. 2 but he said, the number don’t matter, he is going to play the same regardless. When it comes to ball, it is going to be about football, it is not going to be about social media, it’s not going to be about his marketing, and it is not going to be about a number. He understands he has to prove himself. So in regards to the number, he knows that is not the main thing.”

The elder Downs also noted that his son is “frugal” and probably would not pay Durant to take over No. 2. But again, what matters his how Downs plays in a Cowboys uniform, not what number is on that uniform.

“He is not focused on it,” Gary Downs said. “My wife, his mom, she is serious about him getting No. 2. But he is like, ‘Mom, that don’t matter.'”