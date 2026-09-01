Cowboys Undrafted Rookie Gem Reacted to Making 53-Man Roster

53-man roster cutdowns can be very tough on NFL teams, saying goodbye to good players, but the Dallas Cowboys had some nice moments in there.

During training camp, undrafted rookie Camden Brown exploded onto the scene with highlight plays and a great preseason performance. Those were good enough for Brown to make the 53-man roster.

Many Cowboys fans were happy to see him make the team after his tough journey to get there. Many wonder when he realized he had done it and what he did.

Dallas Cowboys WR Camden Brown Talked About Making the Roster

A day after making the 53-man roster, Brown had a chance to speak with the media for the first time. He shared that he realized he wasn’t going to get a call about making it and saw online that he made the team.

“I realized it off your tweet [of the roster]. Everyone sent it to me. I was like, ‘Why the hell everybody calling me?’ I feel like it’s a dream come true, for real. What I’ve realized is the job is not over, so you got to keep putting your best foot forward every day. Wake up with a sense of gratitude every single day and know why you’re here. That’s how I’m approaching it, and I’m grateful, for real.”

Brown finished the preseason as the team’s leader in yards (166) and touchdowns (2). He also had 6 receptions and averaged a staggering 27.6 yards per reception in three games.

Camden Brown Impressed the Cowboys During Training Camp

What a great training camp for a young man who was a long shot to make the team. Brown had to battle from the bottom of the Cowboys’ depth chart to make the team.

He even beat out some impressive names to make the team. Some of those guys included Marquez Valdes-Scantling and rookie draft pick Anthony Smith.

Going into the 2026 season, the expectations should be pretty low for Brown, though, in terms of how much he plays. He probably will do much more work on special teams than anything. Brown will have to do some more work if he wants to keep moving up the depth chart.

Still, his improbable rise to the roster is impressive for anyone to see. He should consider himself very lucky to have been able to step up and do the impossible.

Now it’s a matter of watching him on the field in 2026 and seeing what he does. His future is very bright with the large star on the side of his helmet.