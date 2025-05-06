Cowboys All-Pro DB Named ‘Strong’ Trade Candidate After 2025 NFL Draft

DaRon Bland isn’t two years removed from his All-Pro season with the Dallas Cowboys in 2023, when he led the NFL in both interceptions (nine) and returns for touchdowns (five).

But a disappointing 2024 campaign that saw him limited to seven starts has left some questioning his place on the team — particularly after the 2025 draft, as Dallas added DB Shavon Revel Jr. Pro Football Network’s Sterling Xie put together a list of trade and/or cut candidates for each NFL team. For the Cowboys, he chose Bland, who would undoubtedly have some value on the trade block.

“On paper, the Dallas Cowboys should have one of the NFL’s best cornerback duos between Trevon Diggs and DaRon Bland,” Xie wrote on May 2. “Both have been First Team All-Pro selections and highly disruptive ball hawks at different points in their career. However, because of injuries, the two played only one game together in 2024.”

Xie then detailed why he believes Bland could be the Cowboys’ most expendable player.

A Closer Look at Why PFN Has Dallas Cowboys CB DaRon Bland as a Top Trade Candidate

Injuries are an unfortunate part of every NFL player’s reality, and Dallas felt it double when both Diggs and Bland went down last year. The team’s bevy of injured players leaves the depth chart at DB a tad murky, according to Xie:

With Bland in a contract year, it’s questionable if we’ll see him in a Cowboys uniform for much longer. Dallas took one of the most intriguing swings of any team on Day 2 by drafting East Carolina cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. Although his draft stock sank due to a September torn ACL, Revel profiled as a first-round talent due to his press-man coverage ability and ball skills. If Revel is healthy, it could be difficult to keep him off the field. The saving grace for Bland is that both Revel and Diggs have uncertain health situations, with the latter undergoing a major knee procedure in January. Still, Bland should continue to hold trade value into the season, and he could be a strong midseason trade candidate if the Cowboys’ season goes sideways again.

Upon his return to action Week 12 last year, Bland quickly reestablished himself as a key cog of the Cowboys’ defensive machine. In his second game back, he netted a season-high nine tackles and a pass deflection in a 27-20 win over the New York Giants. Over the final seven games of the season, Bland amassed 41 total tackles (29 solo), five pass deflections, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

Cowboys Executive VP Stephen Jones Recently Weighed In

The 2023 season was a breakout year for Bland, and it’s not likely Dallas is ready to give up on him so soon.

In fact, the Cowboys have expressed interest in securing Bland’s services beyond his rookie contract, which is set to expire in 2026. Cowboys Executive VP Stephen Jones hinted at potential contract extensions for key players like Bland and tight end Jake Ferguson.

“Those are really good football players that we want to keep around,” Bland said in March, referring to Bland and Ferguson, via Nick Harris of the Star Telegram. “There are scenarios where we sit down and have a visit with them. You got to have two sides to get a negotiation done. We certainly will look at that with those two guys.”

While Bland may be sticking around for the long-term, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is nothing if not dramatic and unpredictable, so never say never.