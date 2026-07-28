CBS Insider Reveals Tony Romo’s Future After His Wisconsin OWI Arrest

Tony Romo’s future at CBS is reportedly becoming clearer following his recent operating while intoxicated (OWI) arrest in Wisconsin.

According to the Daily Mail, CBS does not plan to remove Romo from its role as the network’s lead NFL analyst despite the incident. The report also states that the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback may temporarily step back from some public appearances as he prepares for the upcoming football season.

The reported decision comes days after Romo was arrested following a traffic stop in Milwaukee County and as new court records revealed an additional citation connected to the case.

CBS Reportedly Plans to Keep Tony Romo in Lead Analyst Role

A source told the Daily Mail that CBS remains committed to Romo despite the recent headlines.

“He might step back a little, short term, but he isn’t going anywhere long term. That wouldn’t make any sense for us at all,” the source said.

Another CBS executive echoed that position.

“I don’t want to act like it’s not a big deal, because it is. But it’s not going to get him fired,” the executive told the outlet.

The source also said Romo immediately informed CBS executives about the arrest.

“Thankfully, Tony didn’t hurt himself or anyone else, and most importantly, no lives were lost,” the source said.

“He knows he made a terrible decision and is well aware of it and he knows he disappointed not only himself, but those he works with and family.”

According to the report, Romo contacted network executives shortly after the incident because he expected news of the arrest to become public quickly.

The source added that Romo canceled a scheduled golf appearance and intends to keep a low profile while preparing for the NFL season.

“He’s already canceled his appearance at the golf tournament he was scheduled to attend and play in, and over the next few weeks he’s looking to keep a low profile while focusing on getting himself ready for the upcoming season.”

New Court Records Reveal Additional Citation

Court records reviewed by The California Post show Romo has received a citation for allegedly refusing to submit to an intoxication test after his July 23 arrest.

The publication reported that the citation stemmed from the same incident that led to his arrest after a round at the Wisconsin Amateur Championship.

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies stopped Romo on Interstate 43 shortly after 6 p.m. following reports that he performed poorly during standardized field sobriety tests.

Authorities arrested him on suspicion of operating while intoxicated, first offense.

The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office later told The California Post that the allegations constitute a traffic violation rather than a criminal offense under Wisconsin law.

Romo has not publicly commented on the arrest.

A request for comment from his attorney, Julius Kim, was not immediately returned, according to The California Post.

Romo is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 21, the Monday following Week 2 of the NFL season.

The former Cowboys quarterback is entering his 10th season as CBS’s lead NFL analyst alongside longtime play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz.

In 2020, Romo signed a reported 10-year, $180 million contract extension with CBS that runs through 2030.