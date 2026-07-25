Tony Romo’s Wife Candice & 3 Sons: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Tony Romo is a former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and longtime CBS NFL analyst whose family has remained by his side throughout his career. Romo and his wife, Candice Crawford, have been married for more than 15 years and are raising three sons together. From Crawford’s television career to the couple’s growing family, they’ve shared many milestones in the public eye. Here’s what you need to know.

1. Candice Crawford Built Her Own Career Before Marrying Tony Romo

Before becoming part of one of football’s most recognizable families, Candice had already established herself in television.

Born in Lubbock, Texas, she graduated from the University of Missouri with a degree in broadcast journalism. During college, she worked as a reporter and sports anchor for KOMU-TV before interning at Dallas CBS affiliate KTVT.

Candice later covered high school sports for CW33 and hosted the Cowboys program “Special Edition,” giving her firsthand experience covering the NFL long before she married Romo.

She also earned recognition as a pageant winner and later became an entrepreneur, adding another chapter to her professional career.

2. Tony Romo and Candice Crawford Met While She Covered the Cowboys

The couple first met in 2009 while Candice was working as an intern covering the Dallas Cowboys.

Their relationship quickly became serious, and Romo proposed on her 24th birthday in December 2010. Less than six months later, they married on May 28, 2011, during a ceremony at Arlington Hall in Dallas.

Their marriage has coincided with several major career changes for Romo, including his retirement from the NFL and transition to broadcasting.

3. Tony’s Oldest Son, Hawkins, Inspired an Emotional Family Milestone

The couple welcomed their first child, Hawkins Crawford Romo, on April 9, 2012.

The Dallas Cowboys celebrated the birth by sharing, “Hawkins Crawford Romo is now a part of the Dallas Cowboys family.”

Romo later reflected on how becoming a father changed his life.

“If it’s possible to bring you and your wife closer together, something like this really does,” he told People. “It’s been a great blessing from God to put us in this situation. We feel very honored.”

Hawkins also shares a close bond with his uncle, actor Chace Crawford. Shortly after Hawkins was born, Chace joked to the same outlet, “I am the best uncle. I’m like Christmas vacation. I’m the best.”

Years later, Romo shared a humorous Instagram video after Hawkins returned from a trip with his uncle.

“Hawk had just gotten back from a trip with his uncle Chace. He really wanted to tell me why he loved uncle Chace more than his father,” Romo wrote.

4. Rivers and Jones Have Already Shared Their Dad’s Love of Football

The Romos welcomed their second son, Rivers, on March 18, 2014, followed by their third son, Jones McCoy, on August 23, 2017.

Rivers has spent plenty of time around football. In addition to attending Cowboys training camp, he has accompanied his father to CBS broadcasts. Candice shared photos from one game showing Rivers wearing his father’s No. 9 Cowboys jersey while sitting inside the broadcast booth.

According to Candice, he was “already a natural” at pointing out plays during the game.

When Jones was born, Romo announced the news on X with a lighthearted message.

“Welcomed our third boy Jones McCoy Romo into the world today! Ten fingers and ten toes. All healthy. Almost have my basketball team built.”

5. Candice Says Bedtime Is the Best Part of Raising Three Boys

Although the Romos have busy schedules, Candice has said her favorite family moments happen at home.

In a 2017 interview with People, she explained that bedtime has become the highlight of each day.

“My favorite time of day is bedtime when we slow down and read stories, snuggle and talk,” she said. “So much is going on in their little minds, and I love getting glimpses of them when the day winds down.”