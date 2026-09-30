CBS Sports Called Out for Keeping Ex-Cowboys QB Tony Romo in ‘Purgatory’

For all the complaining about how former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo seemed unprepared for his role as the top NFL color commentator for CBS Sports over the last few years, the 2026 regular season and not having Romo has presented itself as a much larger problem for the network.

Games featuring the No. 1 CBS Sports NFL team of Nantz and Romo’s replacement, 3-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt, have been a tough listen, and they’ve only brought Romo’s absence into sharper focus.

Romo, of course, was placed on leave on July 31 by CBS Sports — just 1 week after he was arrested for driving under the influence in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

“Tony Romo is on leave from his role at CBS Sports until further notice,” CBS Sports said in a prepared statement on July 31. “JJ Watt will join Jim Nantz and Tracy Wolfson as CBS Sports’ lead NFL team during Tony Romo’s absence. We will release the remainder of our NFL ON CBS roster at a later date.”

Romo signed a 10-year, $180 million contract with CBS Sports in 2020. The Ringer’s Bill Simmons and Bryan Curtis called out the network for keeping Romo sidelined with no end in sight 1 month into the regular season.

“So, Romo’s in Purgatory,” Curtis said on September 29.

“Like, where is he?” Simmons said. “It’s going to be Week Four this week.”

“And I look at Watt, and I’m not sure he’s the No. 1 (color commentator) guy,” Curtis said. “It just feels like there needs to be a little more.”

Tony Romo Issued Statement Following Arrest

On September 1, Romo finally broke his silence on his arrest by issuing a prepared statement.

In the statement, Romo owned up to his arrest for driving under the influence and admitted that his dependence on pain medication and alcohol resulted from injuries sustained during his 14-year NFL career.

Romo also revealed he was entering a no-contest plea in Wisconsin on operating while intoxicated (OWI) charges just 5 days after the district attorney added 3 more counts of first-offense operating while intoxicated, unsafe passing on the right side, and possessing open intoxicants in his vehicle.

“This morning, I faced a recent personal failure by pleading no contest to a civil offense for OWI in Wisconsin,” Romo wrote. “I own this completely. Multiple back surgeries ended my career earlier than I expected and left me with constant, debilitating pain. That pain led to a dependence on pain medication, and my efforts to get off those medications led to an over-reliance on alcohol … none of this is an excuse. These are my failures, and I take responsibility for them.”

Romo Spent Decade-Plus as Cowboys Starting QB

Romo played for the Cowboys from 2003 to 2016, where he was a 4-time Pro Bowl selection and earned NFL All-Pro honors in 2014.

Romo made the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2003 and became the full-time starter in 2006. Over 10 seasons as a starter, Romo led the Cowboys to the playoffs 4 times before a preseason back injury cost him his starting job to current Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott in 2016.

Romo retired after the season and went directly into the broadcast booth.

In 13 seasons, Romo threw for franchise records of 34,183 yards and 248 touchdowns. He also set NFL records for the most consecutive road games with a touchdown pass (41) and most games in a single season with a passer rating of at least 135.0 (6).