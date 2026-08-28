Ex-Cowboys QB Tony Romo Facing More Charges Following July Arrest

The hits keep on coming for former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo.

Following his July arrest for driving under the influence in Wisconsin, the district attorney’s office added 3 more charges to Romo’s case on Thursday.

From TMZ: “Tony Romo has been hit with three new citations over his drunk-driving arrest in Wisconsin, TMZ has learned. Court records show the district attorney cited the ex-NFL star and current CBS Sports broadcaster for first-offense operating while intoxicated, unsafe passing on the right side, and possessing open intoxicants in his vehicle.”

Romo has already been suspended indefinitely from his job as the top color commentator for NFL games on CBS Sports. Romo signed a 10-year, $180 million contract with the network in 2020.

“Tony Romo is on leave from his role at CBS Sports until further notice,” CBS Sports said in a prepared statement following his arrest. “JJ Watt will join Jim Nantz and Tracy Wolfson as CBS Sports’ lead NFL team during Tony Romo’s absence. We will release the remainder of our NFL ON CBS roster at a later date.”

Romo addressed the arrest and fallout in a prepared statement to TMZ — from a representative, not from Romo himself — after news broke of the extra charges: “Tony accepts full responsibility for his actions and has taken proactive steps to ensure that this isolated civil matter is properly resolved. We are working with local authorities to bring this matter to a close and we are communicating with CBS about next steps.”

News of Tony Romo’s Arrest Surprised NFL Fans

Romo was arrested on July 23 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, for OWI — operating a vehicle while under the influence.

“Former Cowboys QB and CBS announcer Tony Romo was arrested overnight in Milwaukee on suspicion of operating while under the influence,” The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov wrote on his official X account. “Romo was pulled over yesterday around 8 pm and taken into custody after performing poorly on standard field sobriety tests. He’s due in court on Sept. 21.”

Romo played for the Cowboys from 2003 to 2016, where he was a 4-time Pro Bowl selection and earned NFL All-Pro honors in 2014.

Tony Romo Arrested in Visit to Home State

Romo is a Wisconsin native. He starred for Burlington High School in Burlington, Wisconsin, before playing college football for Eastern Illinois.

In high school, Romo was much more well known for his basketball skills — he averaged 24.3 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 4.7 assists as a senior and received several offers from Division I mid-major programs.

Romo made the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2003 and became the full-time starter in 2006. In 10 seasons as a starter, Romo led the Cowboys to the playoffs 4 times before a preseason back injury saw him lose his starting job to current Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott in 2016.

Romo retired after the season and went directly into the broadcast booth.

In 13 seasons, Romo threw for franchise records of 34,183 yards and 248 touchdowns. He also set NFL records for the most consecutive road games with a touchdown pass (41) and most games in a single season with a passer rating of at least 135.0 (6).

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was 1 of the few to stick up for Romo in the week following his arrest.

“I’ve been talking to him … I love him, I love what he’s about, I love his character,” Jones said. “He’s a very, very unique talent, and the real question is, and I don’t even have to ask what the answer is, is do you think Tony Romo knows how to get up when he gets knocked down? He’s had a life of that. And that’s one of his greatest attributes. He can handle adversity and this is something that he will work through.”