Cowboys Star CeeDee Lamb Delivers Bad News Ahead of Giants Matchup

The Dallas Cowboys are dealing with injuries ahead of their Thanksgiving Day showdown against the New York Giants, including star receiver CeeDee Lamb, who enters the matchup noticeably hobbled.

Lamb has been battling multiple injuries but has remained a key presence on the field. While he initially suffered a sprained AC joint in his right shoulder earlier in the season, that hasn’t caused him to miss any games. However, his recent setbacks are unrelated to the shoulder. Lamb has been listed as limited on the injury report for the past two days, dealing with back and foot issues.

“This is definitely one of the toughest years as for me body-wise,” Lamb said after Tuesday’s practice.

Lamb inked a four-year, $136 million extension prior to the start of the season. He’s notched 841 yards on 77 catches with four touchdowns. And now he’s navigating the rest of the season without franchise quarterback Dak Prescott, who is out following hamstring surgery.

But Lamb has no intention of missing time. He’s committed to being on the field.

“That ain’t stopping nothing that’s for sure,” Lamb said of his injuries keeping him on the sideline.

Cowboys QB Cooper Rush Also Limited With Knee Injury

Lamb is not the only notable name dealing with an injury during the short week. Quarterback Cooper Rush has been limited due to a new knee injury he suffered against the Washington Commanders.

“He’s got some work to do, but I think we’re gonna be fine,” Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said.

Rush is coming off two solid performances after a miserable debut as the starter in place of Prescott. He’s passed for 600 yards, three touchdowns and an interception over his last two starts against the Commanders and Texans.

Rush was much more efficient in his latest performance, completing 75% of his passes and posting a career-high QB rating of 117.6.

“I thought Cooper did a great job managing the game. I thought the run game teed up some completions for him and he was very decisive,” McCarthy said. “Clearly, it was his best game so far this year.”

Lamb was impressed with Rush but still wants to see more out of the offense.

“Pretty good,” Lamb said while assessing Rush. “Obviously, I feel like we could’ve scored a lot more, but his two touchdowns are definitely a confidence booster within the next few games that we have coming up.”

Cowboys Still Hungry for Wins Despite Losing Record

Dallas will likely need to run the table and get some help to keep their postseason hopes alive. Despite a 4-7 record, the team’s competitive fire in the locker room hasn’t wavered.

“I’m not done yet. I don’t plan on tanking,” Cowboys star Micah Parsons said after the game. “If the higher-ups are looking for a draft pick, I hope that’s ruined, because we got a lot of football left to play. As long as I’m a part of this team, we’re always going to fight.”

There is certainly an argument that the Cowboys should start planning for next season and try to get in the best position to draft a top prospect. But Dallas isn’t done yet. They’ll look to pick up a second straight win on Thanksgiving against the Giants.