Cowboys Use 1-Word to Describe CeeDee Lamb Contract Talks

The Dallas Cowboys have yet to work out a deal with disgruntled star CeeDee Lamb, but the negotiations continue to evolve.

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones gave an update on where the team stands with Lamb on Thursday, August 15 during an interview with Nick Eatman of the team’s official site. He had one word to describe where things currently sit.

“Ongoing,” Jones said.

Jones has continued to call the situation “challenging,” noting that they’re also trying to negotiate contracts with quarterback Dak Prescott and Micah Parsons.

“They’re evolving. I know everybody likes them to be done immediately.,” Jones aid. “As I said it’s a challenge for us. In terms of working three of the better football players in this league. Trying to get them in a situation where they’re happy and it works for us as well. We’ll continue to work, pencils are up, we’re working hard at it. Hopefully we’ll continue to make some progress and get one or two of these guys done.”

Cowboys Not Close to Resolution With CeeDee Lamb: Report

The Cowboys have yet to offer Lamb a number that he deems acceptable. He’s held out all of training camp and missed the team’s first preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Lamb is seeking an extension that will put him on par with some of the top receivers in the league. Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson is currently the highest-paid non-quarterback, hauling in $35 million annually.

Lamb will likely not meet or surpass that. And there are other moving parts, per Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

“Lamb is not necessarily asking to top Jefferson. Vice president Stephen Jones has acknowledged that much,” Hill said. “But, per a source, the Cowboys remain a few blocks away, with their best offer not yet at $33 million annually.

“There is more to getting a deal done than that, as cash flow and structure are part of the process.”

Cowboys Expect Heavy Workload for CeeDee Lamb

Lamb finished last season with a league-high 135 receptions for 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns. He averaged a little over 10 targets per game. The Cowboys want to see that increase.

“He’s going to touch the ball a ton — for what we’re going to have to pay him, he better,” Jones told Yahoo! Sports’ Jori Epstein. “I told [Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy] things can’t change. He’s got to be targeted 12 to 15 times a game. You got to hand it to him a couple more times. So I don’t see that changing in the least bit.”He’s our No. 1 go-to guy.”

There’s little concern about Lamb being prepared for action, despite his lengthy holdout. Lamb has posted multiple videos to social media working out and the Cowboys are confident he’s in shape.

“These guys are pros and that’s what I think [Cowboys owner Jerry Jones] meant when he said there’s no urgency,” Stephen Jones said. “He knows CeeDee, one, has prepared all summer with Dak and, two, he knows CeeDee’s gonna keep in tiptop shape.”

The Cowboys open the regular season on September 8 against the Cleveland Browns.