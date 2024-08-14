Cowboys Get Bad News on CeeDee Lamb Contract Talks

The Dallas Cowboys and CeeDee Lamb are “not close” to resolving their contract dispute.

Lamb has been holding out for a new contract, and there have been plenty of twists and turns along the way. While there is optimism that a deal will eventually be reached before the Cowboys take the field for Week 1, the sides still have work to do, per Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

“There is no doubt that a deal will get done. But a contract extension is not close to being completed,” Hill wrote on Wednesday, August 14.

Lamb is seeking an extension that will put him on par with some of the top receivers in the league. Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson is currently the highest-paid non-quarterback, hauling in $35 million per year. Lamb will likely not meet or surpass that but the Cowboys haven’t offered a number to his liking yet. And there are other moving parts, per Hill.

“Lamb is not necessarily asking to top Jefferson. Vice president Stephen Jones has acknowledged that much,” Hill said. “But, per a source, the Cowboys remain a few blocks away, with their best offer not yet at $33 million annually.

“There is more to getting a deal done than that, as cash flow and structure are part of the process.”

Cowboys Let CeeDee Lamb Know He’s Missed

Lamb has missed all of training camp and the Cowboys’ first preseason game, which he likely would not have played in. He’s incurred fines of over $1 million, but the team can rescind those once they reach a deal.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones created a stir when he said that he had no “urgency” to reach a resolution with Lamb. That didn’t sit well with Lamb, who responded “lol” on social media and removed the Cowboys from his social handles.

Jones clarified his stance on Lamb prior to the Cowboys’ preseason tilt against the Los Angeles Rams.

“I think I got in trouble about it the other day when I said, ‘Look, we’re not urgent about CeeDee,’” Jones said. “Well, no one appreciates CeeDee being on the field any more than I do. But let me say this, he wouldn’t be taking a snap out here today if he’d been here. You’ve got to use your head when you expose key players

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones clarifies that there isn’t any pressure to get CeeDee Lamb’s contract done during preseason because they already know what he can do. (🎥 via @JoriEpstein) pic.twitter.com/ramwxOvLhw — TSN (@TSN_Sports) August 12, 2024

“The bottom line is there’s not that urgency. Now, I understand completely the angst that’s happening when you’re anxious and someone says anything about whether you’re missed or not. Well, CeeDee, you’re missed, OK? But you’re not missed out here competing, and it doesn’t put any pressure, any place on us. It’s not pressure out here today and in practice.”

Cowboys Know CeeDee Lamb Will Be Ready Upon Return

Lamb has the support of his Cowboys teammates, notably quarterback Dak Prescott and linebacker Micah Parsons. Both have spoken publicly about Lamb’s situation, backing the star pass-catcher.

“Obviously, we miss him,” Parsons said, per the Cowboys’ official site. “He’s one of the best people you can have in a locker room. I’m pretty sure he’ll be here soon.

“CeeDee is a part of this brotherhood whether he likes it or not. He knows he’s not going anywhere. The business side, they’re gonna take care of it — no doubt about it. … On Week 1, he will be suiting up for the Dallas Cowboys.”

Cowboys offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer echoed that statement and has no concerns about Lamb being ready to go from the jump.

“CeeDee’s going to be ready,” Schottenheimer said. “If the system was different, that always adds different challenges. He knows what we do. He and Dak [Prescott] have what I would say are 1,000 or 10,000 banked reps together.”

The Cowboys open the regular season on September 8 against the Cleveland Browns.