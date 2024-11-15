CeeDee Lamb Sends Message to Cooper Rush Ahead of Texans Clash

CeeDee Lamb and the Dallas Cowboys offense struggled mightily with quarterback Dak Prescott sidelined, but the All-Pro pass-catcher is confident they’ll be able to turn things around.

Lamb caught just six passes for 21 yards in the 34-6 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 10. Rush finished with just 45 yards passing.

Despite the rough outing, Lamb is confident that Rush can turn things around this week against the Houston Texans on Monday Night Football.

“The work is going to get done,” Lamb said on Thursday. “And, with me, I take full responsibility in getting in sync with him. We’re going to ride this thing out through the rest of the season, so I have the most confidence in him. I don’t care what happened last week, and last week is last week.

“So with that being said, we’ve got a game to win.”

Rush has put together some solid play during his time with the Cowboys. He took over for Prescott in 2022, going 4-1 in his starts and passing for 1,051 yards and five touchdowns.

CeeDee Lamb Admits Situation With Dak Prescott ‘Tough’

The Cowboys inked both Prescott and Lamb to massive contracts before the season, locking in their two most essential playmakers on the offensive side of the ball.

But Prescott being sidelined impacts how much Lamb can affect a game, which the All-Pro receiver openly acknowledged. Still, he tried to spin it in a positive direction.

“Obviously, being a receiver here, it’s very tough [to lose Prescott],” he said. “But going out here and knowing that I’ve still got to showcase my ability, prove myself to my guys and uplift everyone that’s in the locker room, and continue to fight within each and every individual that’s out there. [It’s about] having that effort. … And they’ll need a lot of that, from everyone, on Monday night.”

As for Prescott, Lamb knows it’s hard for him to watch from the sideline.

“I hate that for him,” said Lamb. “He just had surgery and we pray for his speedy recovery. We’re all thinking about him. But as far as for us, we’ve got to go out there and compete for him as if he is there — as far as the competitive spirit, the leadership and everything he’s expecting. We’ve got to step up.”

Trey Lance is Option if Cooper Rush Struggles Again

The Cowboys have stumbled to a 3-6 record and have lost their last four games. If Rush struggles in his second start of the season, the team could turn to Trey Lance, who has been waiting in the wings for an opportunity.

The Cowboys traded for Lance prior to the 2023 season but he’s yet to see extended action in a regular season game. He threw six passes during the blowout loss to the Eagles, notching 21 yards and an interception.

“If I get a chance to get on the field this week, great,” Lance said. “If not … [it’s important to] just continue to keep growing and help the team.”

Lance was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 draft. He’s in his final year under contract with the Cowboys.