Cowboys’ CeeDee Lamb Breaks Silence on George Pickens Addition

The Dallas Cowboys made a blockbuster move earlier in the offseason for Pittsburgh Steelers’ wide receiver George Pickens. Pickens, who has his issues on the field at times, is one of the better wide receivers in the NFL. Likely serving as the second option for the Cowboys, Dallas might have the best second option in the NFL.

Figuring things out with CeeDee Lamb land will be a challenge. It isn’t as if the Cowboys will go out there and dominate every team instantly. It’ll take time during training camp, the preseason, and even at times during the regular season.

However, when speaking to reporters, including Todd Archer of ESPN, Lamb admitted that he and Pickens complement each other well, adding that he’s a tall receiver who can go up and get any ball thrown to him.

“Man, we complement each other very well,” Lamb said. “Obviously, he’s a tall figure. His ability to go up and get the ball at the highest point is amazing. I don’t think anybody in the league can really … he’s up there with the guys in the league as far as 50/50 balls, deep threat. Anything as far as running routes, it’s pretty good. It’s good to see.”

How Does Pickens Fit Within the Cowboys?

The Dallas Cowboys understand that Pickens has had a polarizing side to him on the field. Whether it be arguing with refs, arguing with teammates, or much more, they have to hope that he comes in ready to work.

After posting 1,140 yards and five touchdowns during the 2023 season, with a below-average offense for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Pickens’ numbers should be better. If he can tone down the other stuff, he has a chance to be an elite talent for this Cowboys team.

“Just intermediate stuff,” Pickens said. “He’s got great feet, stepping in certain places. He steps in place a lot, which means he can get where he’s going fast and in a short space. And he’s tall. A lot of people don’t know he’s kind of tall.”

Dak Prescott Chimes In

And most importantly in it all, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will now have another wide receiver to throw the football to.

With one of the more below-average units in the NFL over the past few years, Prescott now has no excuses. Sure, the Cowboys’ run game could be much better, but he has some weapons to throw the football to, and that should open up the run game some.

“Looking at the guy’s tape, you see what he does, the kind of receiver he is. He’s going to win on one-on-ones. He can win two versus one if he has to,” Prescott said. “Very, very talented guy. When you can add him alongside a CeeDee and the rest of the weapons we have, I’m super excited.”

It sounds like the Cowboys star is happy, and that’s one of the most important factors. If Prescott is excited to throw the football to somebody like Pickens, and things work out the way they can, Dallas might have one of its best seasons in a very long time.

Many Cowboys fans will be hoping for that after a few years of misery.