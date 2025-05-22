WR George Pickens Fires Conflicting First Cowboys Message Based on Steelers Tenure

Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens is getting a fresh start with the Dallas Cowboys. That includes a fresh start with the media.

The receiver took advantage of that new start in one of his first media sessions as a member of the Cowboys on Wednesday.

“I’m actually a chill guy,” Pickens said to a question about what the public doesn’t know about him that he would like them to. “I’m a chill guy, and I just love to work.”

The first three years of Pickens’ career says otherwise. So much so, in fact, that any member of Steelers Nation reading that quote likely immediately began laughing.

George Pickens’ Reputation Entering First Season With Cowboys

The 24-year-old continued in the media session, suggesting his tornado-like reputation he’s received around the league is “not even true.”

Then when asked if he’s a tornado on the field, Pickens responded: “I wouldn’t say that. I’m kind of more disciplined.”

That answer might produce any even bigger laugh for Steelers fans. Over the last three years, Pickens was one of the most penalized receivers in the NFL.

Since the start of the 2023 season, Pickens has committed five 15-yard penalties. As a rookie in 2022, he received an ejection for a head shot he delivered on former Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tyler Boyd.

Pickens did several other things on the field that didn’t earn him a penalty, such as the face mask tackle of former Cowboys defender Jourdan Lewis last season. Pickens also engaged Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome III in a scrum fight after the final play of a Steelers-Browns matchup last year.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin defended Pickens at times. After facing the Bengals last season, Tomlin argued to reporters that Pickens had a target on his back from officials.

But Tomlin also told the media that Pickens needed to recognize he had that target and grow up.

He still could with the Cowboys. But it’s hard to argue Pickens ever grew up with the Steelers.

The Athletic’s Mike DeFabo reported Pickens showed up 40 minutes late for the Christmas Day matchup versus the Kansas City Chiefs. Details later surfaced that Pickens being late was a regular occurrence last year.

His inability to avoid costly penalties doesn’t convey the “chill” demeanor that Pickens said is his personality. Similarly, lateness isn’t a characteristic of someone disciplined or hardworking.

George Pickens Avoids Giving Controversial Answer on Pittsburgh

In Pickens’ defense, his Cowboys media session Wednesday could have been worse.

One reporter Wednesday placed the receiver in a difficult position, asking him to compare Dallas to Pittsburgh. Some players deliver shots on the cities they used to play in, particularly if it’s not a place they found easily adaptable.

Pickens is originally from Hoover, Alabama and played for the Georgia Bulldogs. So, one can hardly blame him if he sees himself more as a “Dallas guy” than Pittsburgher.

But the receiver avoided saying anything derogatory about western Pennsylvania.

“Both cities are great, I’d probably say,” Pickens said. “But Dallas is surely bigger.”

Regardless of the controversy Pickens caused in Pittsburgh, he produced. In 48 NFL games, he registered 174 catches with 2,841 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns.

During 2023, Pickens averaged 18.1 yards per catch, which led the NFL, despite the fact Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph were throwing him passes. Last season, he had 900 receiving yards, which was about 350 more than any other Steelers wideout.

Veteran DK Metcalf will replace Pickens for the Steelers. It wouldn’t be surprising, though, if the team adds another wideout before the start of the 2025 regular season.