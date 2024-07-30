Proposed Cowboys Trade Brings Bears RB to Dallas on ‘Rental’ Deal

Training camp is in full swing for the Dallas Cowboys, but that doesn’t mean they couldn’t still make an important addition at running back. While Dallas does have several options already, Chicago Bears RB Khalil Herbert has appeared as a potential way to improve the group.

On July 28, Blogging the Boys writer Dan Rogers explored multiple RBs that Dallas could pursue. The 26-year-old could move as he is now the third name on the Bears’ depth chart.

“Herbert was thought to be the workhorse back last year after the departure of David Montgomery, but he remained in a part-time role. His role could be smaller this year as he finds himself as the Bears RB3. Chicago signed signed free agent D’Andre Swift and has second-year back Roschon Johnson… Herbert is in the last year of his rookie deal, so any trade would likely just be a one-year rental, but considering he is a year removed from leading all running backs with 5.7 yards per carry, a late-round draft resource wouldn’t be a bad investment,” Rogers wrote.

He may not be a superstar, but he has proven that he can add energy to an NFL offense like the Cowboys’.

Herbert Begins NFL Career with Bears

After his college career at Kansas and Virginia Tech, Herbert was drafted by Chicago in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL draft. Herbert did not arrive to massive expectations, but quickly gave Bears fans a reason for optimism.

According to Pro Football Reference, Herbert totaled 433 rushing yards in 2021. He scored two touchdowns and averaged 4.2 yards per carry as a rookie. While those stats don’t jump off the page, the RB set himself up for a big sophomore year.

In 2022, Herbert ran for 731 rushing yards and scored 4 touchdowns. The former Jayhawk averaged a whopping 5.7 yards per carry and only started a single game for Chicago.

Herbert did regress somewhat in 2023, totaling 611 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns in 12 appearances. His average carry dropped to 4.6 yards per touch, but that is still a solid output.

Cowboys RB Speaks on CeeDee Lamb Holdout

While the Cowboys could consider adding an RB, they have to figure out the CeeDee Lamb situation. Dallas’ top receiver is holding out of training camp as he looks for his next contract. While it’s not an ideal situation for anyone involved, Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott is keeping a grounded perspective.

“It’s really tough because you go through your first three or four years and you guys are on the same side, and this is the first time that now you’re kind of going against each other,” Elliott said on July 26 according to ESPN reporter Todd Archer. “So, you’ve got to have a little thick skin. There’s some little extra stuff that comes with it, but at the end of the day, we all have the same goal.”

Lamb is coming off a record-setting season with 135 receptions for 1749 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns. He is entering the final year of his rookie contract, which will pay him a $18 million salary in 2024.