The Dallas Cowboys‘ defensive coordinator Christian Parker’s job appears to be barely hanging by a thread in light of the team giving up 46 points in (un)spectacular fashion to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 10.

Head coach Brian Schottenheimer was non-committal about the young DC’s future in the role when asked on Monday, whilst owner and CEO Jerry Jones hinted that the team could be looking to assign a new role to Parker moving forward.

Cowboys Eyeing Big Changes on Defense – Rapoport

Reporting on Tuesday afternoon on ESPN’s ‘Big Day with Peter Schrager’, fellow ESPN reporter and insider Ian Rapoport stated that the team were “mulling significant changes” on defense, which could spell the end of Parker’s time at the helm.

“It is clear the Cowboys are mulling significant changes on the defensive side of the ball. What does that mean? It could mean Christian Parker is out after a half a season as defensive coordinator.” Ian Rapoport said on Nov. 17.

“The other option they have is they have Mike Pettine in the building, who came on the last couple weeks as an advisor. He could step in, take a bigger role. Maybe he could call plays.”

Could Mike Pettine Take Over the Cowboys’ Defense

The decision to add Pettine certainly gives the Cowboys greater flexibility than they would otherwise have with regards to coaching options on the defensive side of the ball.

Pettine is a well-respected defensive coordinator that managed to turn the Green Bay Packers‘ notoriously fickle defense into a top-10 unit in the league (7th) in by the end of his three-year tenure in 2020, as the franchise came within a dubious Kevin King pass interference penalty of making the Super Bowl.

Parker no doubt still has a bright future in the league as a 34-year old emerging coaching talent, but this rise may have been a little too early for a candidate charged with turning around one of the NFL’s worst defenses from a year ago.

Nothing has been confirmed yet, but all signs point to some sort of change being made sooner rather than later in Dallas.