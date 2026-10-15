Christian Parker Reveals ‘Most Likely’ Plan for Week 6 Cowboys Game

A lot of changes and confusion surround the Dallas Cowboys‘ facilities this week, especially regarding the defense.

The Cowboys hired Mike Pettine to join the defensive coaching staff and assist defensive coordinator Christian Parker. After that move, Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones said on the radio that Parker will call plays from the booth for the Week 6 game against the Green Bay Packers.

That has since been contradicted by Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer, who said it hasn’t been decided yet. Here’s what the head coach said.

“We’ll go through the week and figure out what’s best. We’re gonna do whatever we think is the best thing to win.”

Parker is now making the plan for Week 6 clear.

Christian Parker Shares Plan for Dallas Cowboys Week 6 Game

During his media availability on Thursday, Parker was asked about his plans for the Packers game. The Athletic’s Jon Machota shared the coach’s response.

“Cowboys DC Christian Parker said he will “most likely” be calling Sunday night’s game from the sideline like he has all season. Jerry Jones said earlier this week that Parker would be moving up to the coaching booth.”

The Cowboys rank last in run defense (168.4 yards per game) and 31st in total defense (395.4 yards per game). They are also ranked 21st in pass defense (227 yards per game) and 25th in total defense (27.2 points per game).

Christian Parker Might Be Staying on the Field for Cowboys in Week 6

Parker is under pressure to get the job done after five dud games. The Cowboys are tied for the eighth-longest streak in NFL history to start a season with five games allowing at least 375 yards. That’s the longest in team history.

Dallas needs a bounce-back game on defense against a good Packers offense. Green Bay is coming off a game where they went for over 400 yards of offense in their 31-7 win over the Chicago Bears.

The Cowboys will need their defense to step up and play better, with the front seven doing more. After just five sacks in five games, this pass rush has to start showing some improvement.

They also hope the defense gets healthier, as Joey Porter Jr. returns after missing Week 5 with an illness. Dallas would like to see others like Cobie Durant and DeMarvion Overshown.

It’s going to be an interesting week to see how the Cowboys continue to respond and work through the defensive problems. They have to fix things before they get worse.

Pettine arrives at a good time to help. One question is how involved he gets in the defense’s day-to-day operations. The Cowboys’ Week 6 Packers showdown will be the first test of whether this defense is close to being on the right path or needs further changes.