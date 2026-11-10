Cowboys Take Closer Look at Ex-Saints RB After Tyler Goodson Injury

The Dallas Cowboys need another running back after an injury to Tyler Goodson and appear to be headed toward a possible signing on Tuesday.

“Per sources, the Cowboys have RB Kendre Miller coming in for a visit today as they look for help after Tyler Goodson (knee) was hurt vs. the Colts,” ESPN’s Todd Archer wrote on his official X account on Tuesday. “He was released last week by the Saints. Jerry Jones said on 105.3 The Fan the Cowboys will add a RB, most likely a free agent. Miller had 159 yards and two TDs on 57 carries for the Saints. Also had nine catches for 37 yards.”

Miller seemed like a good fit for the Cowboys even before news broke of his visit.

“Just spit-balling, Kendre Miller makes some sense if the Goodson injury requires an IR stint,” The Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s Nick Harris wrote on his official X account on Monday. “Coached by Derrick Foster in 2024 in New Orleans and is a TCU product.”

Tyler Goodson Hurt Knee in Win Over Colts

Goodson sprained both his ACL and MCL in a win over the Colts in Week 9 and has been a serviceable backup to starter Javonte Williams, totaling 163 yards in 7 games and averaging 4.1 yards per carry.

What’s really incredible about Goodson is that he hurt his knee in the first half and returned to play in the second half of the 27-23 win and finished with 12 carries for a career-high 77 yards. He’s projected to miss at least the next two games.

“A lot of these guys, they play on adrenaline, and this is a guy that has been incredible for us really the last two weeks,” Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer said about Goodson. “And these guys, they want to tough it out. They care. They want to win. They want to do whatever it takes. And just doing some more exams and scans and things like that, a few things showed up that we’ll keep an eye for.”

Saints Used 3rd-Round Pick on Kendre Miller

Miller, 6-foot and 220 pounds, rushed for 1,399 yards and 17 touchdowns for TCU in 2022, earning All-Big 12 honors after averaging 6.2 yards per carry.

The Saints used a 3rd-round pick (No. 71 overall) on Miller in the 2023 NFL Draft, and he’s been a complementary back to starter Alvin Kamara over the last four seasons, and he finds himself the odd man out as free-agent signee Travis Etienne returns from an injury.

Through six games with the Saints in 2026, Miller has 159 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns to go with 9 receptions for 37 yards — he’s also fumbled twice.