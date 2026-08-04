Cowboys Free Agent CB Deemed Winner at Training Camp Practice

The Dallas Cowboys made several defensive additions this offseason in the hopes of improving one of the worst defenses in the league. One of those additions — cornerback Cobie Durant — is off to a fast start.

Durant received praise from Dallascowboys.com’s Patrik Walker on Monday for his strong start to training camp. To begin this week, Durant performed well in the team’s first padded camp practice.

“Cobie Durant’s momentum over the first three practices ramped up even more on Monday, when the pads came on,” wrote Walker. “His coverage is some of the best on the Cowboys’ defense and, on one play in particular, he showed Dak Prescott what he can do.

“Prescott dropped back in the red zone and threw a ball under duress to CeeDee Lamb, who was in good enough position to make the catch after he broke outside; but Durant peeled off of his original coverage, readjusted and jumped the route to make an acrobatic interception that had Christian Parker smiling.”

Durant posted 40 combined tackles with seven pass defenses and three interceptions for the Los Angeles Rams last season. Pundits expect the cornerback to be one of a few new starters on the Cowboys defense this season.

Expectations for Cobie Durant With Cowboys

The Rams made the blockbuster move for All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie this offseason. As a result, Durant became expendable.

But he’s still a serviceable starter that faces significant expectations for his new team. That’s true even though he signed a 1-year, $4 million deal.

Durant was a regular starter for the Rams each of the past two seasons. He has also started at least nine contests in each of the last three campaigns. In 61 games with the Rams overall, he registered 26 pass defenses and seven interceptions.

More than likely, Durant will solidify the Cowboys starting cornerback job opposite DaRon Bland. Durant could be one of two new starters for Dallas in the secondary this season. The team also signed veteran safety Jalen Thompson in NFL free agency.

Another Training Camp Standout for Cowboys Defense

Pundits expect Thompson to play with veteran Malik Hooker and top rookie Caleb Downs at safety for the Cowboys this season. But former undrafted free agent Julius Wood could potentially have a say as well.

Like Durant, Wood received praise from the Cowboys editorial staff after Monday’s practice.

“Just an hour before, his head coach Brian Schottenheimer mentioned Wood as being active and making the safety position rather deep,” wrote Nick Eatman. “And then in practice, he had several big pops, jarring the ball loose on a pass during the team drills and he also wasn’t afraid to come up in run support.

“Also, Caleb Downs had a few run stops as well. But Wood is a guy trying to get noticed – and he did that Monday.”

Wood was previously with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent two years ago. After he didn’t make the team’s roster following the 2024 preseason, he signed with the Tennessee Titans. Wood played nine games with the Titans as a rookie.

He returned to the Cowboys on their practice squad last October. Wood is a long shot to make the roster, but he’s a practice squad candidate, and he could contribute to the Dallas defense in some capacity by the end of the season.

Wood played five snaps on defense and 115 special teams snaps for the Titans in 2024.