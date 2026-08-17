Cowboys Reveal Contract Details for 7-Time All-Pro Von Miller

The Dallas Cowboys are putting a big carrot on the stick when it comes to the 1-year contract for 37-year-old edge rusher and 7-time NFL All-Pro Von Miller.

“The Cowboys and veteran pass-rusher Von Miller have agreed to terms on a 1-year, $5.5M deal, sources say, with a max value of $7.5M,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on his official X account on Monday morning.

Miller played for the Washington Commanders in 2025 on a 1-year, $6.6 million contract and led his team with 9.0 sacks while playing just 34 percent of the defensive snaps — he also played every regular-season game for the 1st time since 2018.

Headed into his 16th NFL season, Miller, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft, has approximately $198.8 million in career earnings.

News of Von Miller’s Signing Hits Like Wildfire

The news of Miller joining the Cowboys hit social media like wildfire on Sunday night.

“ESPN source: Eight-time Pro-Bowl LB Von Miller is expected to sign with the Dallas Cowboys,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on Sunday night. “Miller is from Texas, went to Texas A&M, and now is headed to play for the Dallas Cowboys.”

“Dallas ! Let’s make this one Special !” Miller wrote on his official X account.

“Here we Goooooooooo,” Miller wrote on his official Instagram account on Sunday night with a photoshopped image of himself in a No. 40 jersey for the Cowboys — the number he wore at DeSoto High School in the Dallas suburbs and in college at Texas A&M.

The writing had been on the wall for Miller to return to his home state.

On July 8, the 7-time NFL All-Pro, 2-time Super Bowl champion and Super Bowl 50 MVP seemed to tease that he was signing a free-agent contract with the Dallas Cowboys on Wednesday in a pretty direct way — posting a photoshopped picture on Instagram stories of himself in a Cowboys jersey wearing the No. 24 he wore for the Washington Commanders in 2025.

“Miller played just 37 percent of the defensive snaps in 2025 but managed to log nine sacks, six tackles for loss, and 19 quarterback pressures,” Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox wrote on July 3. “He’d be a great addition to a defense that is ready to chase the Super Bowl right now.”

Tracking Von Miller’s Legendary Career

There would be some pretty incredible storylines with Miller if the Cowboys find success with him on the roster after missing the playoffs the last 2 seasons, including a 7-9-1 record in 2025 with arguably the NFL’s best offense and its worst defense.

Miller 1st gained football fame as a superstar at DeSoto High School in the Dallas suburbs before becoming the No. 2 overall pick by the Broncos in the 2011 NFL draft out of Texas A&M, where he was a 2-time All-American and Butkus Award winner.

Miller owns 1 of the greatest individual performances in Super Bowl history in the Broncos’ win over the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50 with 2.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 1 pass deflection and 6 tackles.

Headed into his 16th NFL season, Miller has 138.5 career sacks and is just 3.0 sacks from the No. 10 spot on the NFL’s career sacks list. Miller also won a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams following the 2021 season, and played 3 seasons for the Buffalo Bills from 2022 to 2024.