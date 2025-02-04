Cowboys Trade for Rams’ $80 Million Star Tabbed a Potential ‘Win-Now’ Move

Hi, Subscriber

Now that they’ve mostly gotten their coaching staff settled under rookie coach Brian Schottenheimer, the Cowboys have a long list of needs heading into the 2025 season if they plan to get back into contention in what has become an increasingly difficult NFC East.

The offensive line is going to need a boost, as it is likely that Zack Martin departs and last year’s unit was both too young and not deep enough. The defensive line, too, is an ongoing problem, and Osa Odighizuwa is heading into free agency. The Cowboys need a running back and will have to rebuild the quarterback room behind Dak Prescott.

Oh, and they’ll need to give what might be a record contract to edge rusher Micah Parsons.

But the pressing problem the Cowboys have is among its outside playmakers. Dallas has one star on the roster, and that’s CeeDee Lamb. One of the critical problems for this team last season was that there wasn’t really a No. 2 receiver on the roster, allowing teams to overload on Lamb.

Brandin Cooks was mostly injured and, at 31, not that effective when he did play. He is a free agent now. The Cowboys have depth at receiver, but they do not have a top-tier 1-2 punch. But on Monday, an announcement out of L.A. might have changed that.

Cowboys Trade Would Make Sense

That’s because Cooper Kupp of the Rams took to social media, well ahead of the start of the NFL’s new year next month, and announced that Los Angeles was trying to trade him, and doing so against his wishes.

And immediately, the Cowboys came into focus as an ideal landing spot for Kupp, an All-Pro and Super Bowl champ who turns 32 in June. He could be the No. 2 option behind Lamb. He played 12 games and had 67 catches for 710 yards last season.

At CBS Sports, it was noted, “Dallas needs some reinforcements around CeeDee Lamb, especially with Brandin Cooks slated to hit free agency. Kupp’s addition would free things up for Lamb while also giving Dak Prescott another established weapon to throw to.”

And at USA Today, “Kupp going to Dallas feels like such a Cowboys move. Jerry Jones wants to win now, and Kupp pairs well with wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. Dallas desperately needs production from that second receiver spot, and Kupp could provide that and then some.”

Cooper Kupp Does Not Want to Be Traded

Kupp is on a three-year, $80 million contract with the Rams, and that figures to be a sticking point going forward. The Cowboys, certainly, won’t pay him the $20 million he is due in 2025—they can’t fit that into their salary cap. If he is to be traded, he would either need to renegotiate his deal or have the Rams eat a portion of his payout.

As NFL Network insider Mike Garofalo pointed out, “Cooper Kupp is due $20 million in 2025 — a $7.5 million roster bonus payable in March ($5 million fully guaranteed) and a $12.5 million base salary. Barring a renegotiation, a team making a trade with the #Rams would assume that money and $19.85 in 2026.”

Kupp pulled a surprise announcement on the Rams’ efforts to trade him on Monday, writing, “I was informed that the team will be seeking a trade immediately and will be working with me and my family to find the right place to continue competing for championships. I don’t agree with the decision and always believed it was going to begin and end in LA.”

Sean Deveney is a veteran sports reporter covering the NBA, NFL and MLB for Heavy.com. He has written for Heavy since 2019 and has more than two decades of experience covering the NBA, including 17 years as the lead NBA reporter for the Sporting News. Deveney is the author of 7 nonfiction books, including "Fun City," "Before Wrigley became Wrigley," and "Facing Michael Jordan." More about Sean Deveney

