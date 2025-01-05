Jerry Jones Addresses Cowboys QB Controversy After Trey Lance Decision

Jerry Jones addressed the blowback over the Dallas Cowboys‘ decision to start Trey Lance over Cooper Rush for the team’s finale on Sunday.

The game had no meaning for the Cowboys, and many had been clamoring for Lance to get an extended look as the starter in a regular-season game. The controversy about benching Rush for the season’s final game stemmed from an incentive in his contract.

Rush would have earned a $500,000 incentive for playing on 55% of the team’s snaps. He started eight games and had played on 52.5% of the team’s snaps entering Sunday’s game, per Jonathan Jones of CBS. But the team decided to go with Lance and Rush missed out on the incentive. He did earn a $250,000 bonus for surpassing 45%.

After the game, Jerry Jones said he was unaware of Rush’s situation.

“I didn’t even know about it until I read about it,” Jones said. “Those incentives are in there for the team and we put them in there so they have the financial incentive. But they’re usually put in there because of the people representing him. He did really earn some serious incentives this year.”

Rush signed a two-year, $5 million extension with the Cowboys in 2023. So an incentive worth $250,000 for simply playing a game means a little more to him than someone like Dak Prescott, who is paid $60 million annually.

Cowboys Impressed With Trey Lance Despite Loss

Lance did draw the start and played decent against the Commanders. He passed for 244 yards, completing 20 of 34 passes. He added six rushes for 26 yards.

“I thought he really played well and was really proud of him,” Jones said of Lance. “I liked the way he delivered the ball with his arm strength. The ball got there with zip. And we all know if he gets a little room he has a lot of speed and can be a serious threat that way too.”

Lance had thrown just six passes in a Cowboys uniform entering Sunday’s matchup. The former third-overall pick was happy to get an opportunity to play meaningful snaps.

“Any time I get the opportunity to play against another team’s starters, it’s something I want to do and obviously put good stuff on tape,” Lance said. “Excited to go home and watch it tonight and learn a lot from it. Some good things, some bad things, but a ton to learn, for sure.”

Cowboys QB Trey Lance Unsure of Next Move

Lance will be a free agent this offseason and what his market will look like is unknown. He has just one start on his resume since 2023 and five since entering the league.

“We’ll see what happens. Like I said, I really haven’t even gotten into the whole free agency thing or anything like that. I know it’s coming, I know it’s around the corner,” Lance said. “I’m going to take this and enjoy this day. Just taking some time to reflect on how grateful I am for the time I’ve spent here.”

The Cowboys may look to retain Lance, although he won’t have an opportunity to be the starter in Dallas. Prescott is set to return after season-ending hamstring surgery. However, Rush will be a free agent.