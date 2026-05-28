Cowboys’ $4 Million Free-Agent Signing Called NFL’s ‘Best Offseason Move’

In terms of finances, there is 1 incredibly stark comparison that underlines just how good the Dallas Cowboys‘ signing of free-agent cornerback and former Los Angeles Rams starter Cobie Durant to a 1-year, $4 million contract really is.

Durant, who projects as a plug-and-play starter at 1 of the outside cornerback spots, will occupy 1 of the most important spots on the field. He will do so by getting paid for the entire season what Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott makes in a single game.

It’s also why ESPN’s Bill Barnwell called signing Durant the NFL’s “Best Offseason Move” 2 months from the start of training camp.

“Durant isn’t a superstar, and he has played behind some very good pass rushes in Los Angeles, but he has allowed a 74.3 passer rating in coverage over the past four seasons,” Barnwell wrote. “At 28, Durant should still be in the prime of his career. The Rams experimented with him in the slot at times, but he’s best as an outside cornerback, where he’ll start across from DaRon Bland in 2026. Durant should be a massive upgrade on what the Cowboys rolled out at CB last season, despite his modest deal.”

Cowboys in Desperate Need of Secondary Help

The Cowboys had the NFL’s worst passing defense in 2025, giving up 377.0 yards per game on the way to a 7-9-1 finish that saw them miss the playoffs for the 2nd consecutive season.

That’s why a trio of players who weren’t on the roster last season will likely be in the starting secondary when the Cowboys open the season on September 13 in a primetime game against the New York Giants.

Durant is one of those 3, alongside slot cornerback/safety and 1st round pick (No. 11 overall) Caleb Downs, and $33 million free agent safety Jalen Thompson.

“Durant will not only be an upgrade to the Cowboys’ secondary, but he’ll improve the backend of their defense on a pretty valuable contract,” Fox Sports NFL reporter Eric Williams wrote. “Dallas signed Durant to a team-friendly deal that includes $1.5 million in guaranteed money. Durant has seven career interceptions, including two returned for four touchdowns in four NFL seasons.”

Cobie Durant Made Leap From HBCU to NFL

Durant, 5-foot-11 and 182 pounds, became a star at HBCU South Carolina State, where he was a 2-time All-MEAC selection and an FCS All-American in 2021.

Following his final college season, Durant not only starred at the East-West Shrine Bowl but ran a 4.38-second 40-yard dash at the NFL scouting combine — the 5th fastest time for his position.

The Rams selected Durant in the 4th round (No. 142 overall) of the 2022 NFL draft.

“Durant might be undersized, but he plays with tremendous confidence and competitiveness,” NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein wrote in 2022. ” … Durant profiles as a late Day 3 selection due to his size, but it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him outperform his draft slotting.”

The Rams selected Durant in the 4th round (No. 121 overall), and he had 3 interceptions as a rookie with an NFL-leading 151 return yards.

Durant started 9 games in his 2nd season before he became a full-time starter the last 2 seasons, including matching his career-high with 3 interceptions in 2025 to go with 40 tackles and 7 pass deflections — that included his 2nd career interception return for a touchdown.