Cowboys’ Joey Porter Jr. Extension Plans Revealed After Steelers Trade

The Dallas Cowboys rocked the NFL on Wednesday night with a blockbuster trade for Pittsburgh Steelers star cornerback Joey Porter Jr. — a player who had grown discontented in Pittsburgh over his lack of a contract extension.

He may find things aren’t much different in Dallas. At least to begin with.

“Sources: The Cowboys will not be immediately extending Joey Porter Jr. contract,” NFL insider Jordan Schultz wrote on his official X account on Wednesday night. “Plan is to have him play and make an impact on a team that has Super Bowl aspirations in the NFC. Contract will take care of itself from there. JPJ gets a fresh, new start.”

Porter Jr., a 2023 2nd-round pick (No. 32 overall), is in the final season of a 4-year, $9.86 million contract. The Cowboys reportedly gave up a 2028 2nd-round pick and a conditional 2027 6th-round pick in the trade.

Joey Porter Jr. Projected to Receive Massive Contract

Spotrac projects Porter Jr., the son of legendary NFL linebacker Joey Porter, has a market value of a 4-year, $109.6 million contract extension.

“Here’s why the Steelers are now trading Joey Porter Jr. to Dallas: Pittsburgh never made a serious effort to extend Porter Jr. during the offseason, then made a last-minute push before the season that went nowhere,” The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov wrote on his official X account on Wednesday night. “They hoped to hide behind their policy of not negotiating during the season, but that wasn’t something JPJ was willing to accept. The Steelers ultimately backed themselves into a corner and had no choice but to trade him. In the end, the #Cowboys are the beneficiaries.”

Cowboys Made Massive Mistakes With CB Contracts

One thing has been clear about the Cowboys in recent years — when it comes to big-time contracts and who gets paid and who doesn’t, the franchise has displayed little to no ability to learn from its mistakes. Especially at cornerback.

Take, for example, the 2 biggest contracts they’ve handed out on defense in the last 5 years — a 5-year, $97.6 million extension for cornerback Trevon Diggs before the 2023 season and a 4-year, $90 million extension for cornerback Daron Bland before the 2025 season.

Diggs didn’t deliver another day of elite play after he signed his deal and was eventually released late in the 2025 season after missing 31 regular-season games over the last 3 seasons.

Bland seems headed down that same path.

Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon put him at the top of his list of the NFL’s “Most Overpaid Players” after the critical phase of the 2026 free agency cycle — although he wasn’t the only one on the roster to catch a stray.

“Quinnen Williams and Kenny Clark were also strong candidates with output that doesn’t align with $20-plus million AAVs, but Bland is the clear-cut winner,” Gagnon wrote on Friday. “The 2022 fifth-round pick has one good season under his belt, but that was enough to earn him a four-year, $90 million deal. He’s missed significant time while being consistently rocked in coverage when on the field the last two seasons, all as the sixth-highest-paid corner in the sport.”