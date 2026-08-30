Ex-Cowboys All-Pro Trevon Diggs Cut by Super Bowl Contender

While former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Trevon Diggs tries to rebuild his NFL career, challenges will undoubtedly present themselves.

Like Sunday, for example, when Diggs saw his short tenure with the Seattle Seahawks come to an end as all 32 teams cut down rosters to 53 players.

“The Seahawks released CB Trevon Diggs,” NFL on Prime’s James Palmer wrote on his official X account on Sunday night.

Diggs’ unemployment might not last long.

“The Seahawks released CB Trevon Diggs, but it’s expected to be a procedural move, and the likelihood is they’ll sign him back in the coming days,” The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov wrote on his official X account on Sunday.

Diggs had an interception in his preseason debut against the Kansas City Chiefs on Friday.

“The Seahawks released CB Trevon Diggs, but plan to bring him back on the practice squad, per source,” The Ringer & Netflix’s Tom Pelissero wrote on his official X account.

Another Chance With Defending Champions

Of all the places for Diggs to land, he couldn’t ask for a better situation than with the defending Super Bowl champions.

“Source: Former Cowboys two-time Pro-Bowl CB Trevon Diggs is signing a one-year deal with the Seattle Seahawks,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on August 19.

It was the 2nd cornerback signing of the week for the Seahawks — with both players coming with a considerable amount of baggage. Diggs’ signing came just days after the Seahawks moved to sign former 1st-round pick Terrion Arnold, who is facing a possible life sentence on kidnapping and robbery charges in Florida.

“Sources: The Seahawks are signing 2x Pro Bowl CB Trevon Diggs,” NFL insider Jordan Schultz wrote on his official X account. “Diggs, who’s still just 27 years old, has 20 career INTs and 63 passes defensed and is set to compete for a role in a secondary dealing with injuries. Days after signing Terrion Arnold, the world champs add another talented CB in Trevon Diggs.”

Trevon Diggs Fell Off After Massive Payday

Diggs signed a 5-year, $97 million contract extension with the Cowboys in July 2023, then played in 22 out of 51 possible regular-season games over the following 3 seasons.

After his release, Diggs was claimed off waivers by the Green Bay Packers on December 31 — just 1 day after the Cowboys released him.

Diggs’ absence in 2025 included missing 8 games following a mysterious, at-home accident that, many months later, he said came from a television falling on his head as he tried to mount it on an outdoor patio — a story almost no one believed.

The final straw for the Cowboys came when Diggs asked to stay in the DMV with his family after an away game against the Washington Commanders on Christmas Day — Diggs is a D.C. native — and not fly home on the team plane. The Cowboys refused his request; Diggs stayed and was waived a few days later.

“Things can get spun, but bottom line? Team wanted him to return postgame to Dallas and fly back to Washington area on his own,” The NFL Network’s Jane Slater wrote on X after Diggs was waived. “He didn’t. That clearly pushed an already tenuous situation but the end was inevitable and he ultimately made a choice and the team made theirs but it doesn’t mean he’s a liar.”